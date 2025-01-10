Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church has introduced an AI chat to answer Christian questions

The AI chatbot is known as AskKumuyi AI, and it answers Christian questions based on the teachings of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the innovative development by the Deeper Life Church, with many saying they love it

A Nigerian man has admired the newly introduced AskKumuyi AI, a Christian-based chatbot.

The man, CEO Nourish, said he loves the Christian-based chatbot introduced by the Deeper Christian Life Bible Church.

The AskKumyi AI answers questions on Christian topics. Photo credit: Facebook/Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

Many Nigerians have commended the Deeper Life Church for leading the way in Christian AI.

The AI chatbot takes prompts fed to it just like other AIs and then churns out answers based on the prompts it receives.

The Kumuyi AI describes itself as:

"A transformative search engine for searching, summarizing, and developing outlines all based on the teachings of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi. It is designed to share the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ through the ministry of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi."

How AskKumyi Ai works

AskKumuyi AI gives answers based on the teachings of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the church's founder.

The AI is integrated with WhatsApp and PDF and on the desktop as AskKumuyi.ai.

Legit.ng interacted with the AskKumuyi AI, and it churned out answers like other chatbots.

A question was thrown to the AI about heaven, and it said in part:

"Heaven is depicted as a glorious and eternal destination prepared for believers. It signifies the ultimate fulfilment of God's promises, where joy and peace abound without the blemish of sin. Pastor Kumuyi emphasizes the importance of living a righteous life, marked by faith in Christ, to secure this heavenly inheritance."

Kumuyi AI on Whatsapp

The Kumuyi chatbot has a Whatsapp extension that functions the same way as the desktop.

When a Legit.ng reporter fed it with a prompt, wanting to know what the Bible said about forgiveness, it churned out a lengthy answer.

It said in part:

"In summary, forgiveness is a central tenet in Christian teachings. God’s forgiveness is available to all, but believers are also instructed to forgive one another as a reflection of their own forgiveness from God. Forgiveness is tied to faith, unity, and the broader family of God, promoting a community of grace, healing, and restoration."

What Nigerians are saying about AskKumuyi AI

In his post about the Kumuyi AI, CEO Nourish expressed delight in the innovation.

He wrote on X:

"Still on Deeper Life, Pastor Kumuyi and AI, here is another one - a Christian AI! We bring to you ASKKUMUYI.AI. In order to promote and project the gospel of Jesus Christ, ASK KUMUYI is here! I love it."

@thedavidglobal said:

"Everyone needs this. I hope they can release the video on the church YouTube channel."

@chunkwumaeze said:

"He caused my dad to throw away our JV C TV, and now he believes ai?"

@essang_matthew said:

"This is a great step. Love to hear it."

@stackobjects said

"The humility of realignment. It's lovely to see. Moved from TV opposition to AI propagation. It's simple, if you vilify him for adjusting, you would have vilified him more if he had insisted on the former, so your tantrums don't matter!"

