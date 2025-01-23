A young girl who sells snacks spoke so eloquently that one of her potential customers decided to give her a cash gift

It all started when the girl introduced herself to the customer and then eloquently marketed her snacks to the lady who was in a car

Impressed by the girl’s perfect pitch, the lady asked the girl to repeat herself, and she did, winning herself cash of N20,000

It was a lucky day for a Nigerian girl who hawks snacks as she got cash gift from a customer.

The girl got the gift after the customer was impressed with the way she pitched her business to her.

The girl spoke so eloquently and got N20,000. Photo credit: TikTok/Joy Carl.

Source: TikTok

The girl said she was a student and that she makes coconut chin and other snacks.

Her chin chin was well-packed and she urged the lady in the vehicle to support her business.

According to her, she was doing the business and also going to school.

In her response, Joy Cal, who posted the video, appreciated the snack seller for knowing how to speak good English.

She then gave her N20,000 cash and urged her to keep hustling hard and not to give up.

Joy said:

"Such an eloquent and outspoken young entrepreneur."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as eloquent girl sells snacks

@SecretWerey said:

"She doesn’t know how to react but she is eternally grateful."

@Studentnurse said:

"The way I'm just smiling lying in bed and smiling."

@A slice of heaven said:

"Na only the packaging self go make me buy am."

@Çłëøpåträ said:

"She wanted to cry and doesn't know how to say thank you."

@Tiara said:

"She’s so well spoken."

@SCUPPYAPPARELS said:

"If na me be this girl I go start dey cry once I see the money so that when the post the video. People go know say I be Mrs humble. And support me more."

@Me said:

"You for Take 1 or 2 samples to taste.. That will motivate her tbh… thanks for the gift too and your kind heart."

@Jazzdonboss said:

"Oya off camera and collect it the money and give her 1k for acting well."

@Thrift gown supplier said:

"All this pipo wey dey help pipo no Dey see me. The one wey wan help me say make I climb bed."

@qwin_beauty said:

"One day I go meet my destiny helper too."

@T Angel collections said:

"The way she is dragging the “thank you ma” you will know she is holding back the tears."

@fortune beads Ijebu ode said:

"Thanks for supporting her is not easy you are blessed."

@barenko said:

"I just love her confidence."

@Kimberly Martha said:

"Abeg oh, people way dey help people, una no dey see me."

@Chomzy closet said:

"If na me now I go hear climb to bed first."

@vwicked001 said:

"I wish say you come down from car, she for hug you, please I want to give her 20k too."

Boy who danced with woman wins N250k

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy was going to school early in the morning and he saw a lady dancing in front of her shop.

The boy joined the dance without hesitation, and this impressed the businesswoman and other social media users.

Meanwhile, social media users who saw the dance started donating money to the boy who has received cash gifs of up to N250k.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng