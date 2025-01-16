A Nigerian man, Musa Aliyu Damilola, recently went viral when he revealed that he had fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot

His viral video showed him with mini aeroplanes when he was younger and how his dream came true as he began flying planes

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Aliyu shared his inspiration, passion for aeroplanes, sponsorship in aviation school, and goals

Musa Aliyu’s journey from being a little boy who watched aeroplanes fly above his home to building his planes and drones and eventually becoming a pilot is awe-inspiring.

In this interview with Legit.ng, he shares his inspiration, passion, and aspirations as a pilot and lover of aeroplanes.

He became a pilot after sponsorship. Photo: Musa Aliyu Damilola

Source: UGC

Pilot shares inspiration behind passion for planes

Aliyu, who hails from Kwara, was born in Zaria, Kaduna, and his home was close to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. That was where he developed a passion for planes.

He said:

“When I was small, I had a passion for aircraft because the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, was close to our house then.

“Whenever they fly over our area or house, I will stand by looking at their aircraft, taking off and landing. Sometimes, I'll go to the college to closely examine the aircraft. That was where I started developing a passion for flying and building aircraft.”

Aliyu started building planes as a child

As a primary four student, Aliyu always visited dump sites to collect cans and construct them to resemble aeroplanes.

Though he had no idea how to build a plane that would fly, Aliyu was consistent with his little effort in making a plane-like structure.

When he got to JSS2, he made friends with engineers at the aviation college, who took him to the hangar so he could have a closer look at the aircraft and enhance his skills.

How relocation almost thwarted Aliyu's dream

When Aliyu was in JSS3, his family relocated from Zaria to Ilorin, and he thought he had lost his aircraft skills.

Luckily, he learned about the Ilorin International Aviation College, where he would later train as a pilot.

Like in Zaria, Aliyu visited the aviation college in Ilorin and sharpened his aircraft-building skills.

In 2017, he finally flew one of his models, operated by a remote control.

Different plane models built by Aliyu. Photos: Aliyu Musa

Source: UGC

He went viral in 2019 when he built an aircraft big enough to carry a passenger, though it did not fly.

He said:

“As that went viral, a company in Lagos contacted me then. They loved what I was doing and would love me to join them because they are into drone technologies and operations.”

That was how he began to make drones, and he can currently make a drone from scratch.

How Kwara govt sponsored him to become pilot

In 2023, Aliyu went viral again after demonstrating how his drone and mini-aircraft work at the Kwara Stadium.

After his video went viral, the governor of Kwara State offered him a scholarship to train as a pilot at the Ilorin International Aviation College.

Sharing his thoughts on relocation, he said:

“I really want to travel abroad, which might be U.S.A or China, as they have more advanced drone technology, which will sharpen my skills. I had people who wanted to sponsor me for aeronautic engineer in the U.S. before the state governor's offer came.”

He said he turned down the sponsorship because he believed there were more opportunities attached to being a pilot than an aeronautic engineer.

Sharing his plans, he said:

“I really want to have a factory here in Nigeria where we build home-made UAVs for surveillance and medical delivery.”

Nigerian man builds car from scratch

In a related story, a Nigerian man showed off the car he built from scratch in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

In the video, he turned on the car engine and showed off different parts, including the interior.

Many who came across the video hailed the man and encouraged him as he sought support to complete the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng