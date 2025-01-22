A Nigerian-American man has reacted to singer Speed Darlington regaining freedom after two months in detention

The man noticed certain things about Darlington's eyes and highlighted his observations for all to take note of

Darlington was first arrested in October 2024 over allegations of defaming and cyberstalking singer Burna Boy

Speed Darlington's release from detention after eight weeks has continued to stir hot takes from concerned netizens while his fans jubilated.

Darlington, who was arrested for allegedly defaming and cyberstalking singer Burna Boy, was reportedly released on Tuesday, January 22.

Speed Darlington's eyes are filled with revenge and bitterness.

Observations about Speed Darlington's eyes

Commenting on Speed Darlingotn's release, Innocent Tino, a Nigerian in the diaspora, noted that Akpi looked fresh and healthy and attributed it to him not being able to smoke and alcohol or engage in bedroom activities during his detention.

Innocent also observed that Darlington's eyes were filled with revenge and bitterness, which he said was quite normal for someone who had been deprived of his freedom for two months.

Innocent cautioned Darlington about his utterances going forward, as he is just out on bail, and the matter still proceeds to the court. He hoped Darlington and Burna Boy would find the justice they sought.

Innocent's Facebook post read:

"My take.

"2 months without eigbo, alcoh0l and 'OS' gave Akpi a fresh and healthy looks. You see say all those 'stuff' is not too good for your health? Moderation is key or none at all.

"In his eyes revenge holds sway . They are full of vengeance and b!tterness and of course, anyone deprived of their freedom for 2 months would feel the same but it wasn't anyone's fault , it was all of its own making .

"He should henceforth watch what he says and do as the case still continues. He is just on bail and the matter still proceeds in the court.

"He believes his fundamental human rights have been abused and he is suing for that as it should be and let the court decide on that.

"I wish him godspeed and may everyone both him and Burnaboy find justice each deserves in this matter. Na so I see am."

Speed Darlington's release stirs reactions

Ernest Okoro said:

"So akpi fine like dis?

"Give am 1 week, he go go back to default setting, with that him mumu hair wey him dey plait up and down."

Samanta Abel said:

"He looks better than bf, too much smoke is not good it wil only eat up ur flesh and health ..he should just move on with his life , and more still he is even more popular than before , he even has a lot of followers now and he should just concentrate on his life more .. welcome back."

David Asikhia said:

"Akpi now looks very handsome. He should visit cell 5 times in every month, e good for him body."

Collins Junior said:

"The revenge is of the lords.. akpi is even looking more fresh than the oppressor."

Morakinyo Olaniyi said:

"Correctional center Is the home of Igbo, alcohol and any form of drug."

Engr Joseph Yaji said:

"First time am liking his looks. He needs to stay there more to get fresher."

Ofodile-Chinaza Collins-williams Snoop-whnzy said:

"Burna Boy should prepare cos the Akpi i am seeing here is coming to say something again.

"Remember he was released and he said another thing that took him back to jail amounting to 2 Months."

Speed Darlington charged to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Speed Darlington was charged to court for defaming Burna Boy.

This was confirmed by Stanlie Eke, Speed Darlington's lawyer. The lawyer faulted the police for intervening in Darlington's case with Burna Boy since slander has been criminalised in Nigeria.

Stanlie added that Darlington, who once taunted Burna Boy's mother, was not charged to court because judges went for a conference.

