A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions online after celebrating his graduation from Anchor University, Lagos

While sharing his graduation photos via his X account, the man revealed to netizens that he had 13 carryovers I'm school

However, he noted that despite not being so intelligent academically, he was amazing in sports and a great goalkeeper

A Nigerian man's graduation post has been trending online, garnering diverse reactions from netizens.

The graduate, who had just completed his studies at Anchor University in Lagos, took to his X account to share photos commemorating the new feat.

Man celebrates graduating with 13 carryovers

In his post, the X user @wersleey01 revealed that his academic journey was not without its challenges.

Despite facing difficulties in his studies, which resulted in 13 carryovers, he persevered and achieved his goal of graduating.

He asserted that his intellectual prowess lay not in academics, but rather in the realm of sports.

According to him, his exceptional skills as a goalkeeper served as evidence of his intelligence, which he believed was often misunderstood by people who saw having carryovers as a proof of 'dumbness'.

"13 carryovers later, I graduated. No one is dumb bro. Everybody has where they are very intelligent in, for me it's football. And I put it to you that I'm a very good goalkeeper. You called me dumb lol. BEAT THIS," he said.

Reactions as man graduates after having 13 carrovers

Nigerians reacted to his post in the comments section.

Peace Asanga said:

"Congratulations. Hope you cleared all ur papers."

Cyril Barry wrote:

"Omo congrats. How u run am??"

Lastborn commented:

"You made your mom proud that’s the most important thing. Congrats."

Vengeance reacted:

"They don't know our struggles, but God did."

TM commented:

"Kudos to you bro, for your resilience, courage and perseverance. Even posting it to the public makes me understand you've conquer the last stage of failure, and it's success from now on."

Kenneth said:

"Bro just give me hope once again. Big congrats bro Mutuals?"

A-fam reacted:

"Your chest de hot pass your brain. Wrong heat. Congratulations, nonetheless."

Mary Emerald stated:

"Congratulations! Doesn't matter how many carry overs, what matters is that you finished. Celebrate cause not everyone starts and finishes."

Okolie Peter said:

"Omo nah man you be congratulations."

Mayorlii added:

"During my University of Ilorin days, a lecturer failed me from 100lv till 400lvl I never thought I'll graduate with my set. I refused to give him money. My ex then told me to pray to God about it. Alas my name came out on graduating list. Congratulations bro. Greater heights."

Prince added:

"13 carry overs ke. My brother u no graduate. Na let my people go."

George Kenny added:

"Cheers to the woman that never gave up on you, because you suppose dey site by now."

Optimus Prime reacted:

"I left UNN with carryover and couldn't finish but started at UNILAG again. God willing, I'll finish and tell my story. Congratulations bro. I'm super proud of you."

Faustina added:

"You made it out alive. These carry overs won't determine your future. You are not a failure! The world is your oyster!! You are made for more!!"

