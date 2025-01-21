A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her reaction after a firm offered her a job with a monthly salary of N100,000

According to the lady, the job required her to work from Monday to Saturday from 8 in the morning till 5 in the evening

In the video, the funny lady hinted on declining such jobs with a viral voice over that talked about managing hunger

A young Nigerian lady's hilarious reaction to a recent job offer has taken social media by storm.

The lady, who had been applying for a position, was taken aback by the firm's proposal, which she deemed unacceptable.

Lady rejects job of N100k salary

In a funny video, the lady identified as @thejayohwhy on TikTok revealed her response to the job offer.

She lip-synced to a humorous voiceover that poked fun at the firm's expectations despite the 'small' salary involved.

The voiceover jokingly suggested that while one might be hungry, they could still manage their hunger, implying that the offered salary was insufficient.

"We may be hungry but we can manage our hunger, the voiceover said.

The job in question required the lady to work a six-day week, from Monday to Saturday, with hours spanning from 8 am to 5 pm.

The proposed monthly salary was the sum of N100,000, which the lady clearly felt did not justify the demanding work schedule.

In her words:

"When the firm I am applying to says I have to work Monday to Saturday (8-5 pm) and the pay is N100k).

Reactions as lady rejects job opportunity

The lady's video was met with different reactions on TikTok, with many users praising her for her response.

@nancybliss839 said:

"Mine is 100k Monday to Saturday 6am till 2pm."

@Big kachi said:

"I’m paying my sales girl 30k."

@maykoko47 said:

"They is a sale rep job in osapa lekki 50k with accommodation if you are in lagos and you need it chat me up I am not at egent."

@Dawny said:

"I got one and they work from Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm for 50k."

@Shakira Iddi reacted:

"You people are talking with which currency??"

@BEE said:

"I saw one , Monday to Saturday 70k 8am -8pm. I was shocked, employers know some people are desperate and they exploit that desperation to their advantage."

@Temmie reacted:

"My kid sis went to a company them say 4 times a week from 8-6pm 15k I shouted ahhhh."

@Black Jesus said:

"This woman said I would work from 7am to 8pm for 15k."

@SM DESIGNS said:

"I got one they work Monday - Sunday and the pay is 90k."

Loveee said:

"And I'm here looking for one , Abeg I stay in lagos mainland and I can work anywhere in Lagos as long as there's nice accomodation."

@Ms.Shawty__ said:

"I saw one yesterday, Monday - Saturday, 8-5pm and the pay is 50k."

@CHi reacted:

"Na so I go interview for Ikeja, consulting firm, Monday to Saturday 60k, I wan ment."

@God gives said:

"And someone i knw is working from mon to sat, 8am to 8pm for 30k."

@sand storm said:

"This was what they told me on Monday, I managed my hunger and walked out never to return. 8 to 5 for peanuts, no way."

@Jolly Jude reacted:

"I had an interview and this was what they said. They even said it would just be for the first month."

@prelovedby _VH added:

"I raise you 25k Monday to Saturday 8-6pm. I don’t even know what I was thinking when I agreed to such then."

Lady rejects job over salary

