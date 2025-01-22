A Nigerian man has shared a video of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, whom he met at an airport

While posting the video via his official TikTok account, the young man also revealed his observation about the mother of two

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A recent encounter between a Nigerian man and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels at an airport has gone viral on social media.

The man, who was clearly excited to have met the popular actress, took to TikTok to share a video of their brief meeting.

Man praises Regina Daniels' poise and elegance Photo credit: @official_zubby2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man gushes over Regina Daniels

The video, posted by @official_zubby2, showed Regina Daniels walking towards her car, accompanied by a security personnel who opened the door for her.

In his caption, the man praised the actress's poise and elegance, describing her as "pretty and beautiful".

According to him, she walked majestically at the airport with class and elegance, dressed in a black attire.

"Look who I saw at the airport. Met Regina Daniels at the airport. She’s pretty and beautiful, walking with class and elegance," he said.

Reactions as man praises Regina Daniels

The video quickly racked up views and comments, with many TikTok users weighing in with their opinions.

While some users praised Regina Daniels's gracious demeanour, others focused on her physical appearance.

@OLAEDO said:

"Money good sha. See as her fellow woman wan open door for am chaii."

@Ikechukwu said:

"I have seen her severally and to be honest she deserves all the praises she is getting. Girl walks with so much poise and class. I don't know who her manager is but the person is Damm doing a great job. Maybe her mama."

@MissBimbo Thrift Vendor stated:

"Abeg shey Ned still need wife."

@Man lyk Gafai said:

"The police woman yansh."

@sarah said:

"I saw her in Transcrop Hilton."

@tessyagara said:

"Omorr money good ooo see the way that woman rush open car door for her. No matter what I will make money."

@nathanielantwi783 commented:

"To all the people insulting her for a decision, you see your life now."

@Claire said:

"Very humble girl she never expected or depend on that lady to open the door she was eager to do it."

@CROWN WINNER reacted:

"She wanted to open the door but the woman insisted. So humble Lady G."

@Hormotayoh said:

"I don watch this video more than 10 times abeg if unah see old man wey get money wey dey find wife I dey available Abeg."

@Namutsoi Martha said:

"Regina should be Annie's replacement."

@Gift Chinecherem Ubah said:

"Met abi saw, una no dey sabi use English."

@O𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 added:

"Chail money too good."

Watch the video below:

Man praises beauty of girl at restaurant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted a video on TikTok showing a very beautiful girl he saw when he went to a restaurant.

The man admired the lady greatly, praising her beauty which was evident for all who saw the short video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng