A Nigerian lady has flaunted the amount of money she got in NYSC camp during the 21-day orientation event

The lady said her first million was made on camp after she participated in what appeared to be a competitive event

She was happy after she was given the Access Bank cheque, which she posted on TikTok for people to see

A lady is happy that even while still in the NYSC camp, she has been able to get N1 million.

It appears the lady took part in a competitive event and won, making her get N1 million.

The lady flaunted the N1 million Access Bank cheque. Photo credit: TikTok/@allwellnelson3.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @allwellnelson3, the lady flaunted a cheque of N1 million which was issued to her.

She did not mention the competition she took part in but people in the comment section said they were aware of a business plan presentation show on camp.

Some of those who commented said they were too lazy to participate in the competition.

Sharing the video, the lady said:

"My 1st million was in the camp."

A lot of congratulatory messages poured in for her in the comment section of the post.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets N1 million cheque in NYSC camp

@somey21328 said:

"During my set ,I won too .Abuja camp ..to anyone who needs a business plan,I can write though."

@Blinks said:

"I tap into your blessings."

@No.1Resin artist in Abeokuta said:

"Must you have an access bank before you can participate?"

@Mary Clara said:

"3 people won 1m,750k and 500k from my platoon and lack of seriousness didn’t make me to participate. But I was happy for them though."

@haleefasarkee said:

"Congratulations. But which kind business business plan be that?"

@Nor_Nor said:

"Manifesting for myself next month."

@Iyke Effizzy said:

"Which work you do?"

@Halimz said:

"Congratulations dear. This is one of my wish. Please can you guide me on how to about it. I will be camping soon."

@Shantel said:

"Congratulations dear...... Can you give me a guide line will be camping soon."

@Mr__inammm said:

"For those that doesn't understand, it's all about business and business idea presentations at NYSC CAMP. 1st position goes with 1million, 2nd goes with 500,000 and 3rd with 250 or 300,000 it depends."

@Demi said:

"What business plan did you write and how did you defend it."

@Picxy_pawas said:

"Congratulations but hope I’m not being weird can we see the plan or maybe a guide."

@Rose'Emporium said:

"So happy for you, how did you go about it please?"

