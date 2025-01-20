A former pastor of RCCG, Idowu Iluyomade, shared a video of the outdoor wedding he officiated amid talks about his new church

Months after leaving RCCG, Iluyomade went viral after videos of his new ministry trended online

The pastor was suspended months ago from RCCG City of David Parish, with another pastor replacing him

As Pastor Idowu Iluyomade is trending over his new ministry, the clergyman shared a new video on his Facebook page where he officiated a wedding.

Iluyomade, the former pastor of the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), announced his new ministry.

Videos from Sunday's service at Iluyomade's new church went viral, eliciting reactions and offers from netizens.

A series of clips showed the clergyman dancing with his members as they appreciated God during the Sunday service.

However, the pastor's wife, Siju Iluyomade, was not spotted in the videos trending online.

The pastor had earlier unveiled the name and location of his church on his X page, inviting netizens to join him for the service as it "promises to be a great experience."

Iluyomade shares wedding video amid trend

As netizens shared mixed reactions concerning Iluyomade’s new church, the clergy posted a new video on his Facebook page.

It was the video of an outdoor wedding of one Adeleke Adebayo and Oyeyemi Oyelami, which he officiated.

He congratulated the bride and groom on the wedding and prayed for them.

Iluyomade joined the couple in the video and conducted the marital vows for them.

The video was captioned:

“I gladly celebrate the beautiful union of Adeleke Adebayo and Oyeyemi Oyelami as they join together in holy matrimony before God and man.

“May their journey as one be filled with God’s love, endless joy, and divine blessings. As they build their future together, may their union reflect Christ’s perfect love and purpose. Congratulations to the newlyweds!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail new video shared by Iluyomade

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple, while some asked him about his church.

Opeyemi Folusho Agboola said:

"Congratulations to the couple. Congratulations to you sir. What’s the name of your church?"

Linda Pukat said:

"Congratulations on this beautiful new chapter! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and adventures together.:

Egeonu Chidinma said:

"Congratulations to the couple."

Folu Oluwatoyeen

"Congratulations May God bless their home."

How RCCG replaced Iluyomade

Legit.ng reported that Iluyomade was replaced at the City of David parish following public criticisms of his wife, Siju's extravagant 60th birthday party.

The party came a few days after the tragic death of Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the church.

Following the criticism, in June 2024, the RCCG Governing Council of the church suspended Iluyomade for three months and replaced him with Pastor Charles Kpandei of RCCG Resurrection Parish.

RCCG then appointed a new pastor, Kayode Pitan, to replace Iluyomade at the City of David Parish in Lagos, marking the end of the latter's tenure.

