A heartwarming video has surfaced on TikTok, showing the adorable hair texture of a newborn baby girl.

The clip, which was shared by the child's mother, captured the attention of many social media users, who have been gushing over the child's stunning appearance.

Nigerian mum shows off baby's hair Mum proudly flaunts her child's 'bone straight' hair Photo credit: @buifeswt/TikTok.

Mum shows off daughter's hair

In a video, the mother known on TikTok as @buifeswt talked about her pregnancy journey and the moment her baby girl was born.

The clip revealed the baby's shiny, silky, and straight hair, which sparked admiration online.

In her caption, the funny mother expressed her surprise at her baby's unique hair, joking that she had endured a heartburn-free pregnancy only to be rewarded with a child boasting bone-straight locks.

In her words:

"I went through pregnancy for complete 38 weeks with no single heartburn just to end up with a baby that came with a bone straight hair."

Reactions as mum shows off daughter's hair

The video captivated the hearts of many on TikTok who have been praising the baby's beauty and congratulating the mother on the arrival of her little one.

@Felibillions said:

"Congratulations dear, my baby’s own is natural pixie. I get compliments each time we go out."

@𝒪𝓂𝒶 said:

"Meanwhile I went through the worst heartburn but my son came out with like 5 hairs."

@oma_electra said:

"Pls what's the relationship between heartburn and hair? I'm genuinely asking."

@Praise_Diaries said:

"I had a lot of heartburn from 1st trimester to 3rd, my babies came out with Little hair. It's myth please."

@EWAOLA GLAM OKRIKA BALES said:

'I never had heartburn as well but my boy was very hairy at birth. Till now, we trim down hair twice a month."

@Ifii said:

"This was my Daughter her when I gave birth to her. I don barb am now, the hair disappointed me."

@MAKEUP&HAIRSTYLIST IN OSOGBO said:

"Imagine u are a Muslim and they must cut the hair on ur naming day."

@GenZ_CEO said:

"I no go ever barbe this hair, if any mother inlaw touch the hair, I go sue am Walai."

@Abk varieties store said:

"I had heartburn throughout my pregnancy journey just for my baby to come with half plot of hair."

@VICKIE'S FASHION HUB said:

"Jealousy wear my turtle neck, I had worst heartburn my baby came with really short Afro hair. You're so lucky."

@Movari commented:

"God as everybody dey born pikin wey carry bonestraight or pixie curls from heaven. When e reach my turn no give my baby synthetic hair oo."

@Choicy said:

"My son won finish me with heart burn, I would eat and couldn't even sleep. when I born am even my armpit hair plenty pass watin dey he head but he is cute."

@mizkofoworolacollection said:

"During my last pregnancy heart burn want to finish me and my handsome baby boy came out with a very full hair that cover his ear I was scared taught that is how he will be carry the ear about."

@Galaxy said:

"That hair go strong pass baby wey carry curls comot. All na wash. My second set of twin, the boy came out with bone straight so pretty. After we barb the hair, the one that grew. Let me leave it here."

@OfficialPrettyShaddy said:

"Me too my baby hair just like bone straight doctors and her hair na 5&6. All thanks to God. Big congratulations to u."

@Jessica Chukwu added:

"See hair way I keep for angel Gabriel hand he carry another thing give my baby girl. Congratulations."

Baby with natural long hair trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute girl who has a lot of natural hair caught the attention of many and melted hearts on TikTok.

Viewers who came across the video gushed over the baby's features after her video was posted on the platform.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

