A Nigerian man in higher institution has shared a video on the TikTok app showing the 'smallest' boy in his school

While sharing the video, the man recounted how he had earlier thought that the young boy came with his siblings to the school

A video showed the boy who has a small stature walking to school while dressed in his lab coat and a fine pair of jeans

A Nigerian student's video showing a young boy dubbed the 'smallest' in his school has garnered attention on social media.

In the clip which was shared on TikTok, the young boy was seen walking to school dressed in a simple outfit.

Small-looking boy in higher institution goes viral Photo credit: @tobszn/TikTok.

'Smallest' boy in Nigerian school goes viral

The video was posted by @tobzn, who admitted to initially mistaking the boy for a younger sibling of one of his colleagues.

The boy's small stature was visible in the video as he made his way to school, clad in a lab coat and jeans, and carrying a school bag and phone.

Despite his small size, the boy appeared to be going about his day with ease, and his confidence was admirable.

"POV: You saw the smallest boy in your school. I initially thought he came with his siblings or something," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shows off young-looking student

The video sparked reactions from viewers on TikTok, with many praising the boy's spirit and determination to go to school against all odds.

@Mother's Are Gold said:

"Favour. He's in my department."

@Farida said:

"His name is Favour. The day I saw him I was shocked."

@FEMZY01 said:

"Muna leave Favour my roommate alone oo."

@young prof said:

"He his studying agric, his name his favour."

@AKANBI reacted:

"The boy Dy my dept. The day wey I see am na so I ask am where's your daddy?"

@Ibrahim Kolawole said:

"And this one mama go day beg am make e no join cult."

@zhu lai koh said:

"The day I saw him i was like where your mummy she come give you phone to press if they collect am from you nko."

@JBK | Skincare/perfumes in BYS said:

"This is how they call me smallie and last born in school of nursing those days. I've now grown a tough skin to any comment pertaining my statue."

@𝔼𝕄𝕄𝕐 said:

"He even carry iPad."

@Perfume/Skincare Vendor Ilorin said:

"Pls leave him stop making him to feel insecure about himself."

@Ur crush said:

"I go God say make I tall pass am small, na so una for video me sef."

@radiantliz said:

"I saw him yesterday, I thought he was one of our lecturer's son oo."

@Not yours said:

"I once saw him with course form, I think sey him dey hold am for him brother."

@Haryomhi stated:

"Exactly like the first time I saw him, my friends were telling me he is in primary school na."

@O. James reacted:

"I don see this boy for CBT center. unilorinrites can relate."

@Anastasia commented:

"My sister sef sabi the boy."

@Fill in the gap said:

@Treasure said:

"This is actually a great achievement for him just imagine him finishing university very early. he's gonna have a lot of opportunities later in life."

@blessing_aipoh reacted:

"After una take am catch cruise finish una go dey fight to sit close to him for exam hall."

@Oyindamola said:

"The smallest boy in my department then got distracted by those guys hyping and later end up repeating the class back then."

@MaryGrace added:

"I saw him on Monday at my department, my LA was like ta lo tun fi Omo kale tounrin kiri. Na another lecturer con tell us sey na student e be. E shock everybody."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng