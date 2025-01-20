A Nigerian lady shared how her boyfriend reacts whenever they quarrel, and she raised her voice at him

She shared a video of her boyfriend reacting to their disagreement and stated that he wasn’t the last-born

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s reaction and gave their opinion on the relationship

A Nigerian lady went viral after she shared her boyfriend’s reaction to their disagreements.

She showed what her boyfriend always did whenever she shouted at him during a quarrel.

He laid on the floor despite her pleas. Photo: @blinzybea0

In the video by @blinzybea0, the lady showed her boyfriend lying on the bare tiled floor.

She walked to meet him as they both wore matching pyjamas.

Lady shares boyfriend’s reaction to quarrel

He placed his head on the pillow and played an emotional song on his phone.

Her boyfriend listened to “Take Me Back to the Nights We Met” by Lord Huron and refused to answer her when she called him.

She tried to pull him from the floor as she queried his choice of music.

The handsome young man refused to stand up and asked to be left alone.

Lady complains about her boyfriend’s reaction

In the video, the lady, who spoke in Igbo, asked him why he left the bed and chose to lie down on the cold tiles.

She told him to return, but he threatened to leave the room for her.

The lady captioned the post:

“POV: Anytime I shouted at my man. Baba go on emotional music. And no be last born ooh.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s video of her boyfriend

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s reaction and their opinions on the relationship.

@Lamborghini said:

"Where una Dey see soft men. My own na Iron lord."

@BLAQ..DIAMOND said:

"He fit dy use style dy miss he ex oo."

@hopedraftsss said:

"Una carry all the soft boys leave kanayo o kanayo for us."

@Amy said:

"This guy dey miss him ex."

@PRETTY VIANNY said:

"See person senior brother. When a man is inlove he acts like a child."

@Ebony said:

"Na wetin this man do yesterday be this cause I no gree cuddle am baba leave bed go parlor go de play heartbreak song. Na me go marry Lastborn."

@user626863025281 said:

"Una still wear matching outfits .... my man go change e outfit come liedown for ground dey cry."

@Ib Kizito said:

"May good people meet good people, may tough and wicked people meet tough and wicked people, and may soft kindhearted people meet soft kindhearted people so that nobody will take advantage of another!!!"

Source: Legit.ng