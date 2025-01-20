A Nigerian man has offered to be the Abuja pastor of the former senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian church of God

This is coming after it was reported that he started his own church, The Family Fellowship, at the Civic Centre on Victoria Island

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has sent a message to Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the former senior pastor of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Following his departure from the RCCG, Pastor Iluyomade went on to establish his own church, The Family Fellowship, in Lagos.

Man requests to lead Abuja branch of pastor Idowu's new church Man drums support for pastor Idowu Iluyomade Photo credit: @calebokechukwu/X.

Source: Twitter

Man offers to be pastor Iluyomade's pastor

The Nigerian man, identified as @calebokechukwu on the X app, expressed his willingness to serve as Pastor Iluyomade's representative in Abuja.

His offer was met with a mix of reactions from social media users, who shared their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

The man's proposal was straightforward, as he simply requested the location of Pastor Iluyomade's church, stating that he was willing to take on the role of Abuja pastor.

Pastor Iluyomade's decision to establish his own church came after he was allegedly suspended by the RCCG leadership.

"Location please. I can be his Abuja pastor," the man said.

Reactions as man offers to be under Iluyomade

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the post.

Okikiola said:

"He's not the first pastor to be suspended from RCCG, and he won't be the last!!! they all went ahead to open their's and became independent pastors, with RCCG experience!!! 85 of new churches with new names emanated from RCCG, Their lead pastors were either suspended or left RCCG. Go and verify."

Big Chi said:

"Church business will continue to strive in Nigeria because people want to believe in something. They want to believe someone is responsible for their problems, they want to believe their pastor has all the solutions to their problems and that he can save them. Pastors on the other hand use this mindset as a weapon to extort the people."

Sapiosexual said:

"I'm very certain that if you ask him what made him open his own church, he will say it was a direction from God, and he will also have a Bible verse to back it up!"

Nicolo said:

"60th birthday celebration for his wife while everyone was mourning the loss of a prominent member of their parish, Dr. Herbert Wigwe."

Ennasexy said:

"Adeboye way drink tea with god suspend you my order of god you still hear calling a very mysterious god."

Fearnorman said:

"Pastor Idowu is destined to be a grower but unfortunately he couldn’t harvest his previous sow due to unforeseen circumstances from the headquarters, baba sharply organised his own farm field now and hopefully he will reap bountifully."

See the post below:

Man offers to assist Iluyomade with marketing strategy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man offered to assist Pastor Idowu Iluyomade with the "marketing strategy" of his new church.

This is coming after the pastor went viral on social media after he announced his new ministry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng