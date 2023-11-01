A Nigerian nurse has revealed the romantic story of how she met her fiancé when he was ill and needed her care

She said that she went to his house to treat him and they gradually developed a bond

Even after he recovered, they kept in touch and became lovers, now they are ready to tie the knot and start a new chapter in their lives

A Nigerian nurse has shared her amazing love story of how she met her fiancé when he was suffering from a serious illness and she was the one who nursed him back to health.

She recounted that she had gone to his house to treat him as part of her home care service and they slowly formed a connection that went beyond the professional.

Lady recalls how she met her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@shuga_of_yentown

Source: TikTok

Even after he regained his strength, they continued to communicate and became lovers. Now they are happily engaged and looking forward to their wedding day and their future together.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lilbaddie reacted:

"Abi make I turn nurse"

Oyinnn said:

"Na to go and learn auxiliary nurse remain bayi."

Favour onome wrote:

"I wonder every girl when I know pack go do auxiliary nurse ha and they nor tell me thanks sis."

Adejoke:

"E con be like say I be bricklayer,nah nurse I be nahwhere did I go Wrong oluwa."

InikPhi:

"Thank God i go nursing school i made the right decision."

Xandy olly:

"Omo na to start this business o evn if i knw nothing about it."

Layinka:

"I be nurse oo abeg call me I sabi treat with love."

