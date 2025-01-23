University of Houston, USA, has introduced a new course focused on American singer Beyonce Knowles Carter

The tertiary institution shared the title of the course and what it hopes to achieve, and it caused her fans to their thoughts about the course

It has become a common practice to study top celebrities at some universities, and Nigerian entertainers have not been left out

American singer Beyonce Knowles Carter has joined the list of celebrities that are being studied as a course in universities.

University of Houston, United States, has introduced a new course focused on Beyoncé’s eight studio album Cowboy Carter, which was released on March 29, 2024. The course is titled Before Cowboy Carter: Black Towns, Black Freedom.

In the report shared by @bey.park on Instagram, the course uses the singer's album to explore the role that black men and women played in building the American West. Aside from Beyonce, other celebrities have been studied by universities including Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Details about American West

According to Wikipedia, the American West is the region comprising the westernmost states of the United States, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming123.

It has a rich history, including the American frontier, also known as the Old West or the Wild West4. Geographically, it encompasses the area west of the 100th meridian in the U.S., Canada west of Ontario, and all of Mexico.

See the post on Beyonce below:

Reactions as university studies Beyonce

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as thesUniversity of Houston studies Beyonce in a new course below:

@cindyweow commented:

"You could grade me today and I know I’ll still pass the course."

@kidicarrus said:

"Beyoncé should have an honorary doctorate for her genius and success in the music industry. No one else compares! We love y’all."

@cynnfluence noted:

"They should’ve had this when I was in college."

@wiftical stated:

"If they can study cultural books in college, why not albums. This is very cool."

@papaki.makeup said:

"These Universities including Harvard University "should already give Beyoncé her Honorary Doctorate. It's due by now."

@fitnessroc73 noted:

"Asé for creating platforms and opening dialogues."

@dreaceles stated:

"My daughter studied Lemonade in her junior year of high school. They dissected the lyrics and studied the visual album as part of their poetry unit in English class."

@morehope___ commented:

"Beyoncé is one of the greatest living scholars. This is long overdue!"

@illegal_harmonieesquire said:

"Folks don’t realize how much history she puts into this album."

@sou_gi7 noted:

"The QUEEN inspires."

US university studies Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy award-winning singer Wizkid was used as a case study at a university in the United States of America.

Photos and videos made the rounds as a teacher and students gathered abroad to learn about the top Nigerian singer.

As expected, this led to series of interesting reactions from internet users especially Wizkid’s fans who made sure to brag.

