A Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement

A Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan, and her post went viral on social media.

She said that she bagged a first class in Communication and Language Arts.

The lady shared photos and a video from her convocation day on her X page, @temilight_.

In the photos, she posed in her convocation gown, which she wore over a short suit dress.

The video showed when she queued with other graduates as they marched to the stage on convocation day.

She captioned the post:

“B.A( FIRST CLASS HONOURS) Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. God cooked! Onto the Next.”

Reactions as pretty lady bags first class from University of Ibadan

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.

@Dapo_illegal said:

"Congratulations. Go into the world and do well, but more importantly, go into the world and do good. Take pride in how far you've come."

@BiliaminuTohee said:

"Congratulations. Every sweat was worth it."

@Poet_Temi said:

"Babe fine, still be scholar. Congrats, Temi."

