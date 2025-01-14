A Nigerian lady who visited the place of work of the late Salome Adaidu has lamented on social media

The heartbroken lady shared what she noticed at the workplace of the graduate, who was allegedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

While praying for Salome's killer never to go unpunished, the sad lady prayed that her soul rest in peace

A lady, Anibe Treasure Utenwojo, has joined many others in mourning the tragic death of Salome Adaidu, who was allegedly murdered by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, a Nigerian gospel singer.

Taking to Facebook, Treasure said it is sad when someone you know becomes past tense.

Late Salome Adaidu was allegedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi. Photo Credit: Anibe Treasure Utenwojo

Treasure's visit to Salome's workplace

Treasure admitted that she never knew Salome was the same lady whose pictures had been flying around on social media until she visited her place of work.

Treasure said she noticed Salome's space at work was empty and was told about what happened upon enquiry.

She prayed Salome's killer doesn't go unpunished her and wished her a peaceful rest. Treasure wrote:

"It's sad 😭😭😭😭 when someone you know becomes someone you knew.

"Have been seeing this flying on the internet since yesterday but I never knew you were the one not until this morning when I visited your working place and found your space empty and I asked your colleagues about you, that's when she broke the news of your tragic de@th to me with tears 😭😭Salome Adaidu Adaidu your kiiler will never go unpunished and may your gentle soul rest in peace 🕊️. tragic de@th."

Salome Adaidu's demise breaks hearts

Slim Chris said:

"Kai too bad so sudden.

"Abdullahi Ibrahim Ibro.

"So sad😭😭😭may her soul rest in peace."

Emy Brown said:

"Hmmmmm may her soul rest in peace."

Thomas Odekina said:

"Who would have told her not go near this murderer on that day, God grant her soul eternal rest..."

Oma Gold said:

"Hmmm 🤔🤔🤔 na wow ooo God have mercy on us ooo... rest in peace."

Mhizta Levi said:

"Kai, this girl is an Igala girl self 😭, may her soul rest in peace."

John Noble said:

"This is disheartening 💔.

"The death of promising and young people this year is too much."

Young Alhaji said:

"Sorry dear.

"But come to think of it are both of living the same Orozo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the last Facebook post of Salome Adaidu, the young lady allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, had made many people weep.

Ex-choir member speaks about Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was a choir member in the same church as gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi had shared an unpleasant encounter he had with him.

The man mentioned the name of the church and opened up about why he had to report the gospel singer to their choir leader. He said the singer tried to pull a fast one on him and other choir members.

He admitted that Ajayi was gifted and expressed shock that he was trending this way. His account of the embattled gospel singer sent social media users into a frenzy.

