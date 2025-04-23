The Nigerian man who lost his wife due to his inability to pay N500k allegedly demanded by a hospital has opened up further

The man said he and his wife only did introduction and were preparing for their wedding in 2025 before tragedy struck

Though the hospital denied any wrongdoing, the man insisted that his wife would not have died had they attended to her

The man who lost his wife after she was allegedly rejected by a Lagos hospital has shared more details.

The man's wife, Kemi, died during labour after a hospital allegedly demanded N500k as an initial deposit before they would attend to her.

The man said he and his wife were planning their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/Captail Blaze and BBC Pigdin.

Source: UGC

According to her husband, Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi, he did not have the N500,000 demanded by the hospital.

He said the hospital referred him to a bigger facility, but before he could take his wife there, she died.

he said:

"The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife. We needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don't care. Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to general hospital at Epe. Even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone."

The hospital has denied all wrongdoing, insisting the woman did not spend even five minutes in their facility.

We only did introduction, Folajimi says

In a new interview he granted to BBC Pigdin, Folajimi said he and his wife were preparing for their wedding before tragedy struck.

He said they had been together for 10 years and that they were preparing for their 10th anniversary before her unexpected death.

The pregnant woman died after a hospital allegedly rejected her. Photo credit: TikTok/Captain Blaze.

Source: TikTok

Also, Folajimi said they planned to have their wedding and their anniversary together.

It had earlier emerged that his wife was attended to by a local midwife in their area before she was rushed to the hospital as she couldn't give birth.

When asked if he regrets not taking his wife to a hospital directly, Folajimi said he, too, was not born in a hospital. He said his two children were not born in a hospital.

When asked if he regrets

See reactions as woman dies during labour

@janny_x1 said:

"Woman! Love yourself, love yourself like crazy! Na person when die naim lose o."

@peterkiladejo said:

"The fact that you didn’t marry her properly for ten years and after two kids speaks a lot to how much you care. Also, not registering her for antenatal is also another negligence. This is 2025, she didn’t have to die! Now I feel Abati was right after all."

@her_excellency_olamide said:

"You didn’t regret not taking her to the hospital for antenatal care but na they hospital you later took her to when things got out of hand. Women please love thyself."

Another man loses his wife due to alleged quackery

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was left in tears after his wife and baby died in a hospital in Owerri, Imo state.

The man alleged that the doctor who attended to his pregnant wife was using YouTube videos to work.

The man's heartbreaking story has gone viral and met strong condemnation online after it was shared on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng