A lady was seen in a video weeping profusely after her mother burnt her wigs after bringing them outside

The lady lamented that her mother burnt her wigs because, according to her, they were demonic and unacceptable

She lamented that her mother had not been around for a long time, and she only returned to burn her wig

A Nigerian lady was left in tears after her mother packed all her wigs and set them on fire.

The lady said she was heartbroken by her mother's action and she wept in a video trending online.

The lady said her mother tagged the wigs as demonic and burnt them. Photo credit: TikTok/Rich Molly.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said her mother has not been around but she when she returned, she burnt her wig.

"I am so heartbroken right now. I don't want to believe that my mom actually did this to me."

According to Rich Molly, her mother burnt the wigs because she believed they were demonic.

"You have been away for eight years. You just came back and the only thing you could do is for you to burn my hairs, saying that my hairs are demonic. I left this morning to my shop only for me to come back and my mum went to my room; she burnt all my wig. I was lucky that I dragged this one from her. She has burnt all my expensive wgs."

Reactions as mother burns her daughter's wigs

@EveryonehatesSplendra said:

"Me wey my mama dey follow me wear the one I manage get."

@Africandoll2245 said:

"If na my mum fight go sup ooo."

@PIKITO661 said:

"My mama na deeper life but she can't do this. Che will only complain and preach. She can never go to the extent of burning my wigs. This is toxic."

@PAULA MIN-IMART1 said:

"Na which kind dressing and shoe be dis? Sorry boo."

@Trishacole said:

"Sorry…Some people mama na weapon fashion against them o. Omo I will pack out nd go."

@Highly favored said:

"Hmmmm na why I stayed away from my mum sha. Those people can traumatize someone."

@HRM said:

"Omoh. Wetin I go do her ehn. She go dey doubt if na she born me."

@pookie said:

"Simple! Any day you see her ATM, use the money wey Dey inside buy wig. Make sure you debit her for the wig so that she go know the amount. Simple don’t cry."

@Vicky Mg said:

"Omo it’s better you just get your personal apartment. Leave them in their house."

