A lady said her mother has already started buying some gift items which she will give to any of her daughters who is getting married

Although her daughters were not getting married yet, the woman wanted to be prepared for it so that she would not be taken unawares

In a video, the lady showed some of the wedding gifts items her mother had bought and kept in readiness for any of her daughters getting married

The lady said her mother was already buying wedding gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/@queencyewere2.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady, Queency Ewere said asked her mother why she was buying coolers like someone who wanted to start food business.

The woman said she has many daughters and hinted that she was getting ready for when any of them would be getting married.

Queency said:

"My mummy don buy cooler down. Na husband remain."

Some people in the comment section of the video commended the woman for starting preparation on time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian woman prepares for wedding of any of her daughters

@bleble 1 said:

"Your mon is just like my mother. She don't want to borrow anything for her children party. When her children wan to do marriage. Your mother must eat the fruits of her labour....ise."

@swrtbeauty said:

"Marriage can come at anytime."

@OGHOMWEN said:

"My mom bought a lot. She died last month."

@nuresesther said:

"Your mom na just my mom."

@Pain_killer said:

"Madam leave oh! Nor dey put her for talk. Allow her to buy cooler down. Marriage can come at any time."

@lindaigbinovia said:

"You better bring man now."

@KOKO said:

"Marriage can come at anytime."

@Imue_tin_yan_osa said:

"My mama don buy big egehe, big spoon an adoghan way they tay day set fire. Na husband remain."

@Thegenius_karen said:

"Make me self book for little bride duty."

@ughegbe🪞 owan said:

"Count yourself lucky my darling sister. I do marriage not even small spoon from my mum, them even give her bag of rice give me, she no give me, she keep am for herself."

@Iprete Samuel said:

"Your mum is a good woman. Because of your mothers pray I pray you get good husband before the end of the year."

@OSagie Elvis said:

"She say she wan use this full year buy all the things. Better ready ooh."

Source: Legit.ng