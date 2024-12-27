A lady said she wants to embrace God with her natural beauty, and she has taken drastic steps towards her goal

In a video trending on social media, the lady brought out all her wigs and her makeup and set everything on fire

The lady said there was no need to clothe oneself with expensive hairstyle, noting that it was better to embrace internal beauty

A lady has taken drastic steps so she could have a closer relationship with God.

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady burnt her wigs and makeup tools, preferring to remain natural.

The lady burnt her wig and makeup. Photo credit: TikTok/@noxiembele.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Noxie Mbele was spotted throwing her wigs into a raging fire.

Noxie had thrown her makeup tools into the fire, and they started burning before she poured in the wigs.

Some of the wigs still had labels on them, indicating that they were still new at the time of burning.

She said embracing the beauty that comes from within was better than being concerned about outward appearance.

Her words:

"Don’t be concerned about the outward beauty of fancy hairstyles, expensive jewelry, or beautiful clothes. You should clothe yourselves instead with the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God. This is how the holy women of old made themselves beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady burns her wigs and makeup

@TakaAza said:

"I'm glad I was put of the reason why this is happening. Glory belongs to Him who loves with condition."

@Siyenza Imali Thina said:

"We will stand with you forever !!!! God loves you and follow him all the way through!! ....I stand with Noxie."

@VEN_OE asked:

"You did all this for what exactly?"

Source: Legit.ng