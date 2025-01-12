A Nigerian lady is in tears after her shop was burgled by thieves who made away with a lot of valuables

In a video she posted on TikTOk, the lady said she was robbed in 2024, during which her generator was stolen

The lady who sells wigs said in 2025, she was robbed again, and many of her expensive wigs were stolen

Thieves have broken into a store owned by a Nigerian lady, and this has left her heartbroken.

The lady posted a video on TikTok in which she is seen crying and mourning after she lost many valuables to thieves.

The lady said her generators were stolen. Photo credit: TikTok/Angel Oladayo.

Source: TikTok

According to Angel Oladayo, it was not the first time she was being robbed as she suffered a similar fate in 2024.

She said she was robbed on December 24, noting that her generator was stolen at the time.

Angel said after the generator was stolen, she decided to buy a new one. But the one she had just bought had been stolen as well.

She said:

"I was robbed twice. Last year December 24th, they carry my generator and alot of things. I bought everything back and I did strong jam key at the door. Now today January 11th they came back and broke through the wall. They parked all the wigs I'm selling, carried the new generator I bought. Omo in this hard time. Me way just start my life and they wan break me down. Never I will stay strong. God please take control."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets robbed by thieves

@ella emman said:

"Any one that make you cry, will continue to cry for the rest of his life."

@pazzy said:

"You no get juju for your area."

@Ewa said"

"Omooo! I pray your helpers locate you."

@joyanthony4791 said:

"The person doing this is not far from you he/she is very close person (enemy within)."

@ugo sarah said:

"God please protect my shop for me amen so sorry for this."

@Dammie Gold said:

"I feel your pain sis pls change the environment of your shop.... God will see you through Insha Allah."

@Omo Oni Cosmetics said:

"As a shop owner. Let me hint you, no matter how short make sure you pray once you get to your shop every morning before selling anything, thank God, tell him you appreciate the fact that your shop."

@Marian said:

"Please always avoid shops that are sharing wall with uncompleted buildings. Sis may the lord give you back double in all that you have lost."

Lady rejoices as she opens a shop

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is overjoyed after she successfully opened a shop where she will be selling fast food.

The lady would be selling noodles and spaghetti at the roadside shop and the accomplishment has made her joyous.

She posted a video on TikTok showing the shop and cartons of noodles she has purchased for her business to take off.

She said:

"It's my boyfriend who said he wants me to do business. My advice is that if you can’t go to school go and find work to do."

Source: Legit.ng