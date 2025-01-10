A Nigerian lady has shared a video on the TikTok app showing her unexpected experience at the immigration centre

In the trending clip, the lady revealed how her artificial eyelashes were cut when she got to the venue because it wasn't allowed

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the incident

A Nigerian lady's recent encounter at an immigration office has sparked a heated debate on social media.

The lady, who had visited the centre for unspecified reasons, was forced to undergo an embarassing experience.

Lady shares how artificial eyelashes were cut at immigration office Photo credit: @lilianamara1/TikTok.

Lady's eyelashes cut at immigration office

In the video shared by @lilianamara1 on TikTok, the lady's artificial eyelashes were being cut off by an unseen person wielding a pair of scissors.

From the clip, it appeared that the lady's artificial eyelashes were deemed unacceptable by immigration officials.

"POV: Nigeria immigration go humble you," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady's artificial eyelashes get cut off

The incident sparked both outrage and sympathy on TikTok, with many users expressing their anger at the treatment meted out to the lady.

Some commentators argued that the officials had overstepped their authority, while others saw the incident as normal and law abiding.

@Jaythcrzyvirgo said:

"That’s some disrespect!!!"

@lorlornailvlog asked:

"Pls o what if colored braids can I carry colored braids there?"

@Ayomide said:

"I had to rent wrapper because my gown was not way beyond my knee."

@B!G T said:

"Naso I comot wig oh because of capturing."

@OGUNTEBI IBIYEDI said:

"I think it about time they enlighten people on how to dress before going for capturing. Some sort of precautions or so."

@Queen Stella jeje said:

"I did my lashes 2 days before the appointment, but when I arrived, I was told to remove them I was surprised but I had no choice,to make matters worse I even had to pay the person who helped me remove 2k."

@PERFUME STORE IN IBADAN said:

"Omo I fixed lashes a day before I went there omo I was told to remove it ooo. I no fit just dey cry that day."

@New Content Creator stated:

"I remembered when I went too they asked me to remove my lashes and be natural."

@Leo Queen said:

"I had issues with capturing cause my nails were long , the officer said tomorrow is Christmas I can’t have you cutting it nau. Then he pressed my finger in to get the print done."

@valentine package in ibadan said:

"I had to borrow scalf on this very day. I was wearing a harmless gown under white sweater and they said it bad for camera. I had to remove it and borrow scalf. Lolll."

@Marianah said:

"Dem never even pour white powder for your palm make you rub am for face especially passion powder."

@ihd_interiors0q said:

"Remove my lash extension o still ask me to remove my nose ring I was so pained that day lash wey I just do."

@chiamakakaren commented:

"Na so them do my sister, my sister commot lashes by force. She wasn’t informed, she gats chat me up to ask whether na the system."

@BeccaSkincare&Cosmetics said:

'I was asked to remove mine totally. I used water in the washroom spent almost 50mins to remove it."

@Amanda Obeluo added:

"They humble me oo. Naso I drag my own out, thank God say my hair na 360 frontal Naso I pack the hair go bk."

Watch the video below:

Grandma cuts baby boy's braids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grandmother decided to give her grandson a brand new look after she saw that the child was carrying braids.

According to the child's mother, she left him under the care of the grandmother and came back to see his hair shaved.

