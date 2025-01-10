A female member of Winners Chapel church has shared an epic moment she had with her pastors

The young lady was recording a video in the church premises when a door flung open and out came two of her pastors

She admitted that she was scared at first when they found her, but the pastors' behaviour allayed her fears

A video of two Winners Chapel pastors joining a female member who was making a video in the church premises has gone viral.

The lady, @sabina_blackie, described her church pastors as lively and lovely, admitting that she was scared at first.

In the video posted on TikTok, @sabina_blackie was making a video when a door flung open, and the pastors saw what she was doing.

The first pastor joined her with smiles and tagged her a model. He told her to send him the video later.

The second pastor made funny faces for the camera as he also joined the lady's video before exiting the scene.

"Our pastors are very lively and lovely at the same time🥰 The way i was scared at first ehn😂😂😂 as in my heart cut," the lady captioned the clip.

Why Winners Chapel member was scared

Someone in the comment section asked the lady why she was initially scared, and she responded:

"I am not used to making videos in public places or with people plus i didnt expect t anyone will come out of the office. I just went to meet my dad to collect money o."

Legit.ng gathered that the first pastor's name is Jonathan, who is the head of the Winners Chapel church in Minna, the capital city of Niger State.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's moment with pastor

Thee apple lemony said:

"Pst Jonathan he's very friendly. you must be a winners chapel member love from Malawi."

KARLYPHA said:

"She's a model is just another way of saying she's very beautiful... a Pastor should be this cool."

🌴Treasure🌴 said:

"That other man wan show himself the guy wan be superstar."

Yusuf Olatunbosun said:

"Your pastors low-key dey inside life na composure dem maintain."

Fola_kemi said:

"Did daddy pastor knows that he's Trending already?"

Pela4Christ said:

"If the Pastor can say you are a model then indeed you are a model. Keep modeling Christ."

mhix Bella said:

"I understand d shock 😲, but their actions were totally different."

Israel hills said:

"I Dey ur dm you go send am to me too o."

LEE_MATTHIAS said:

"I know that second pastor from living faith in Minna."

Williams🥷 said:

"If na our pastor,he go say Holy Spirit say make he break my phone."

