A Nigerian lady who took the bold move to go into palm oil business has made a huge profit after two months

The business lady said that many tried to discourage her when she was about to start selling her branded palm oil

According to her, social media played a role in the success of the business as well making adequate research

A Nigerian lady who sells palm oil has narrated her experience with the business that she started two months ago.

The lady said she never thought she would be that successful when she kickstarted it in November 2024.

Starting palm oil business in Nigeria

She (@dynoilfoods) added that many discouraging comments met her initiative as people tried to dissuade her from the business idea.

The lady, however, mentioned that she had many social media followers, which helped her promote the business faster.

According to her, she was averaging at least five customers daily. The business boomed, and by January, she had already raked in N5m in profit.

Before starting to palm oil business

While she talked about her palm oil business experience, she showed people how she packaged the oil neatly in different sizes. Her branding style was applaudable.

Many people who commented on her video wanted to know more about her challenges and ideas for such a business. Others asked how she was able to pull such a feat off.

On how she started, she said:

"The first thing that helped me was extensive research and planning.... The next was just starting. I know many people have all the business idea, but to start na where the wahala dey. Just start. Everyone was telling me 'oh November was not the time to start, oil is this, oil is scarce, it's expensive.' I didn't care."

sonia osa said:

"Just start!!,nobody talks about the money to start."

Chioma said:

"I want to know more about palm oil business."

Black molly said:

"I just followed you now because I started mine yesterday and I pray that I will share this same testimony."

Ms Darko said:

"I paid GHS250 for 5lt Palm Oil, my mum vex that not be ordinary palm oil wae dey Makola market for GHS120 that I paid twice for. Now the oil arrived even before she tasted it she said it was worth it."

wisz said:

"Is there anyone here who can supply palm kernel in a very large quantity?"

Olybest001 said:

"I need directions please, I want to start oil business this year."

Paul said:

"Hi. How do you deal with shipping items to e.g. the UK, Europe and North America?"

Goodnews Barnabas said:

"I wish you business success ma, don't listen to what people say god will bless your hand work."

nadia said:

"I really love this business ma but capital papa God."

