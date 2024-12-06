A young lady of 23 has gone viral on social media after showing off her newly furnished salon and boutique

In a video shared on TikTok, she displayed how the empty shop transformed from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her for the great work in the comments

A lady’s achievement in owning her luxury boutique and salon at 23 has earned her accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young lady showed the moment she started the shop furnishing from the beginning to its completion.

Lady becomes salon owner at 23. Photo: @naa_klorkor

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates as she becomes salon owner at 23

The video, shared on TikTok by @naa_klorkor, gave a glimpse into the lady’s journey as she transformed a space into a beautiful salon.

It showed the shop’s beginning stage to its completed phase and the beautiful exterior and interior.

She congratulated herself on her latest achievement as she flaunted the lovely interior of her new boutique and salon.

The video was captioned:

“POV: You are just 23 years old but you own a salon and boutique. God is a good God.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady proudly shows off her luxury salon

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the lady’s effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also “tapped” into her achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@esthey Qwan said:

"God pls do it for me am going to 23 soon , pls ny dreams come true amen."

@Golden chambers said:

"Make I hear say I compare myself to this gurrllll wooooo I see some many people saying oh am the same age or am past her age Nd have nothing to show for it listen my darlings."

@amakanjoabuzia said:

"Congratulations, I was 17 when I established my shop , now a graduate and a wife , and hoping to grow my business bigger next year."

