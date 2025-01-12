A Nigerian lady narrated she got stranded in London after a friend had promised her accommodation

The lady said the friend said there was no need for her and her family to book a hotel since she stayed in London

The lady's video generated mixed reactions as people said she should have gone to London with her whole family

A Nigerian lady who travelled to the UK with her family has cried out for help after a friend failed her.

Before arriving in London, the lady's friend promised to accommodate them, and they banked on that.

The lady's family members were in the park as they sought their accommodation. Photo source: @shakelskitchenmcr

Source: TikTok

Accommodation in UK

When they got abroad, the lady stopped picking up their calls, and the family was stranded in a park as they considered where to go.

She made a TikTok video to show people her plight. The lady wondered why her friend offered to help when she knew she was not capable. She called such behaviour "living a fake life."

The lady filmed her husband and her two kids. She stated that they were already looking at accommodation options online.

In another video, the mother of two narrated how the lady had assured her that accommodation would not be a problem.

She thanked everyone who was concerned about her welfare online. The lady added that her family later booked a hotel room.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LondonSpec said:

"Why are u packing your entire ancestors to someone house. ain't u nd hubby not ashamed to even post this. very p 00r minded people. God pls remove p0va ty friends from my way."

HerRoyalHighness22 said:

"Madam ,I have a friend in Ireland, when she was getting married I didn't attend cos she said I can't stay at hers,and I was chief brides maid ,since then I decided ,na when I get money come ,I will."

omowealth1st said:

"Sister, delete the number of that friend of yours immediately, why, because that is there system in London."

Queenkeren_happuch1 said:

"I will honestly not stay with a friend with my whole family like that. you should have booked yourself a family room however make sure she is ok before concluding she changed her mind."

naomidivasempire said:

"My mum first time in france 2001 she didn’t know anybody.The person that did her visa introduced someone to her so she can stay there. After 5 days the person sent my mum out ninu otutu buruku."

Ifeoluwa said:

"Imagine did you know how much that one room cost in London to live."

halimahgiwajaiyeo said:

"Maybe she's at work. common, we don't fake here in London."

Wealth said:

"Have you found out to know what happened to her?"

Omolabake said:

"I will rather book airbnb. With kids, never... If you like live in mansion, I will never inconvenient my kids..."

MADE said:

"Those of you judging her, do you think she would just pack her family and hit the road without making plans nii..ive accommodated a stranger in this situation before and It was her bestie that did it."

Nigerian got help abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who was almost stranded abroad received financial help.

The man was about to face eviction because his rent was due. Zachery gave him $500 (N841,000) and also opened a GoFundMe account to help Kunle settle his bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng