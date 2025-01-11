A Nigerian lady was happy when she finally found an aquarium where she could visit and have fun in the city of Lagos

She visited the aquarium and watched different types of fish, including stingrays, lionfish and animals like penguins and turtles

The lady had fun looking at the fishes and sea animals at the Lagos aquarium, which looked like a scene from a Disney movie

The lady took a tour of the aquarium located in Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/John Tessy.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by John Tessy, she expressed delight that there was now an aquarium in Lagos.

The video shows that the place looked nice and had the feeling of a Disney movie.

Some of the fishes she saw at the Aquarian include stingrays, lionfish, sharks, tilapia, and other colourful sea animals.

She also viewed penguins and sea turtles kept in a place that gave them the feeling of their natural habitat.

Many people who watched the video said they loved the aquarium and would like to visit it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady visits aquarium in Lagos

@village girl 1 said:

"Abeg make una release Moana grandma."

@ROBINSON said:

"Where dem see fish."

@CHIOMA said:

"Location Ajah under bridge."

@ivory1414 said:

"Lionfish shouldn’t be in an aquarium."

Okanlawon said:

"If this one dey Lagos, before you know government go talk say dem wan mark train road for there."

@Riaa said:

"I visited this place it is located in Ajegunle guys."

@Jamie loms said:

"Una go come dey charge person like mad people just to see fish."

@Slatt said:

"Finally, no be every time a restaurant."

@Amrah said:

"Where una go find this kain water for Lagos?"

@Suzanabisola said:

"There’s another one in Sango Otta."

@ARA of ARAJEWELUXE & FRAGRANCE said:

"Awwww, Shomolu.Had a wonderful experience with my friends."

@Oluwatobiloba Grace said:

"This place is in Odogunyan, Ikorodu. I went there last week."

@surprise planner warri & asaba said:

"Awww, it's in Sangotedo, been there before."

@Nonye said:

"Omo fear catch me oh, them no go feed those fishes, it'd be disastrous."

@your_baby_karen reacted:

"That tortoise fish tastes so good might as well visit this place."

Lady visits a house that is built upside down in Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady discovered that there is a house in Lagos which does not look like a normal building but was specially constructed.

Halley said she discovered that the upside-down house was a tourist attraction in Lagos, as many people visit it.

When Halley entered the building, she discovered that most of its structures were structured upside down.

Halley said in the TikTok post:

"Walking in felt like stepping into a dream. Everything was virtually upside down immediately we entered inside. Tables were hanging from ceilings, cabinets upside down, even the fridge."

