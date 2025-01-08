A Nigerian lady who owns a pet pigeon has given it a name and also interacts with the bird as if it is a human being

The lady was seen scolding the bird and asking why it went out of the house and did not come back early

The lady who has several videos of the pigeon on TikTok named the bird 'Chukwuebuka', an Igbo name that means 'God is big'

Many TikTok users are reacting after a Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she interacts with her pet pigeon.

The pet pigeon has come to know the lady and apparently obeys her voice each time she speaks.

This was seen in a video posted on TikTok by Chidiebube Esther, who was seen talking to the bird like a human.

Esther named the bird 'Chukwuebuka', and she was calling it like a human when she searched for it and found it outside the compound.

With a loud voice, Esther ordered the pigeon to go into the compound, noting that she had made dinner, but she did not see the pet.

As of the time of writing this story, more than 4,000 comments have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady names her pet pigeon Chidubem

@samcek12 said:

"This dove hear word pass my babe."

@Hyelasakda said"

"Why Ebuka dey trekk? He no dey fly?"

@JAGO said:

"She has brainwashed the bird. Imagine a bird that can fly con dey force to run."

@Kole said:

"No Dey shout for wizkid."

@RUTH _OJEYS ATELIER said:

"What did I just watch? Why dove dey run?"

@Your village people said:

"The owner of ticktock don taya for Nigerians."

@MO'rhadeyke said

"Una sure say no be her stubborn boyfriend she turn to bird so?"

@TROUBLE MAKER FOR A REASON said:

"Bird wey dey fly before e reach your hand Bird begin trek."

Why do people keep pets?

A lot of people keep pets for different reasons. Some love animals, others just like to care for things and watch them grow and thrive.

According to the US National Institute of Health (NIH), pets are of many benefits to humans.

The NIH writes:

"Nothing compares to the joy of coming home to a loyal companion. The unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help children with their emotional and social skills. Scientists are looking at what the potential physical and mental health benefits are for different animals—from fish to guinea pigs to dogs and cats."

Nigerian woman cries as her pet dog dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman reacted in an emotional way after her pet dog died, leaving her highly heartbroken.

The woman was seen in a trending video weeping profusely and mourning the loss of the pet dog.

Her children were there to console her on the loss and told her to stop crying, but she paid them no attention.

