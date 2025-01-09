A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing her recent encounter with popular footballer, Victor Osimhen

In the trending video, she greeted the footballer who was sitting alongside other players and he responded

Social media users who came across the captivating video on the platform stormed the comments section to react to it

A recent encounter between a young Nigerian lady and popular footballer Victor Osimhen has gone viral.

The brief conversation, which was captured on video, showed the lady greeting the footballer, who was seated alongside his teammates.

Lady blushes after meeting Victor Osimhen Photo credit: @favourasuquo09/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady meets footballer Victor Osimhen

The video, shared by @favourasuquo09 on TikTok, revealed the lady's happiness over the unexpected meeting.

As the lady approached Osimhen, he warmly responded to her greeting, inquiring about her well-being.

The lady's delight at the meeting was overwhelming, and she expressed her admiration for the footballer's kind demeanour.

"The moment Victor Osimhen asked how I was doing. Always love the Victors," she said.

Reactions as lady meets Victor Osimhen

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the encounter.

Many were charmed by Osimhen's friendly and down-to-earth nature, while others praised the lady's confidence.

@FÏFÁ said:

"Victor Osimhen."

@ire stated:

"I trust Stephen keshi of blessed memory you dare not near that bench. Man hates any form of distraction for his players."

@Nu_Elkay said:

"You guys should allow this guys to focus on their duty. If all of us decide to go there as content creators, Shey una go like am?"

@Pappi said:

"The nicest person in that squad is Kelechi what a man with absolutely golden heart can never forget my encounter with him."

@jnr Rozy stated:

"Senior man no dey press anything for en phone."

@basiwiko said:

"That little boy was just so excited been around them, see as em dey smile, May God perfect his plans."

@ibuaboki stated:

"Becus he say how are you,You dey happy but wen nepa man come to u na house and say how are you, U no go answer am Ooo."

@bee_jayq said:

"Abeg mk una help me tell boniface say I done over mesg him mk he reply me, am his old friend fm akure. Barack bk then."

Love flower said:

"Please I have beautiful puppies for sale I need a buy I really need the money for something very important please."

@TShebz21 added:

"From your voice, u wan knack Osimen. God no go allow am."

Watch the video below:

Man disguises as Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man left a lady shocked after disguising himself to look like professional footballer, Victor Osimhen.

A viral video showed when a content creator asked the girl to close her eyes, and when she did, the young man quickly stood behind her.

