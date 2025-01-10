A man has sent an important message to all who applied for the announced Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) job vacancies

He urged applicants to check their emails to find out if they made it to the next stage of the recruitment exercise

His update on the FIRS recruitment exercise caused a commotion online as people displayed the emails they received

Following the conclusion of the online application for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) job vacancies, a man on X updated the applicants.

The man, an engineer, stated that the FIRS has started sending emails to shortlisted candidates for interviews.

He advised applicants to check their mails. Photo: @MSInganwa, FIRSNigeria

Source: TikTok

In an X post by @MSIngawa, the man said people should check their emails to ascertain if they made it to the next stage of the FIRS recruitment.

He emphasised the need for applicants to check their emails urgently.

Man hints at FIRS recruitment next stage

The man stated that the next phase after the application was an assessment test.

To prove his claim, he sent a screenshot of a mail from FIRS detailing the next phase of the recruitment.

The mail from FIRS partly read:

“This is to inform you that you have advanced to the next phase of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Entry Level Recruitment process. The next phase is the Assessment Test and you will be duly communicated on the details through your email.You are advised to always check your JUNK or SPAM Folders regularly as some mails may drop in there. We wish you the best of luck in this next phase.”

The man said in his X post:

“Applicants for the FIRS Recruitment are advised to regularly check their inboxes as they have started sending out mails for next phase of the recruitment which is the “ASSESSMENT TEST”. Check your Junk and Spam Folders if you dont have it in your inbox. Good luck to all the successful applicants.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail FIRS recruitment update

Those who came across the post shared the mail they received, while others asked for past questions for the assessment test.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@OdilishediQ said:

“I wish custom should conduct exams as one of the criteria of selections.”

@Abdulaz97061726 said:

"Wishing you all including myself the best out of all."

@Mesosteve1 said:

"Sir please can you help with likely materials that can be used in preparation of this Assessment Test exercise."

@Husseinoilx said:

"What about the experienced hire?"

