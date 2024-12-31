An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment shared his experience with applying for the job

He stated that he had been applying since 2018 and shared what he hoped to achieve with the current recruitment

The man also shared insight into what he did when he first applied for the job in 2018 and his expectations

A young Nigerian man opened up on how long he had been applying for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment.

He said he had been trying to get a Customs job since finishing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Man said he had been applying for Customs job since 2018. Photo: @CustomsNG, @ladman1992

Source: Twitter

Responding to a tweet by the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicant shared his hopes concerning the current recruitment.

The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions. The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.

Applications through the NCS's official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.

Man applying since 2018 shares experience

The applicant, @ladman1992 on X, who applied through the portal, said he had been applying since he finished his service year.

He also said he hoped to get the job in this current recruitment while replying to a tweet from NCS, which read:

"The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reminds all Nigerians that our recruitment process is completely FREE and FAIR. We DO NOT charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process. If anyone demands payment, they are scammers. Do not fall victim to fraud!"

The man said:

“I have been applying for this job since 2018 , that was after I finished my service year till date, I just hoped this year would be different.”

Reacting to the man's revelation, a netizen prayed for him to get the job.

@okafor248632 said:

“Inshallah, it's your time.”

See the tweet below:

In a related story, another applicant also opened up about his mistake while filling out the form online. He put incorrect details about himself but noticed it after he already submitted the application.

Man displays acknowledgement slip after submitting application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment displayed the message he received after submitting his application.

He showed the acknowledgement slip that confirmed his submission after the application process.

The acknowledgement slip also hinted at the next Nigeria Customs Service recruitment stage.

