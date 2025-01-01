An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment displayed the message he received after submitting his application

He shared a screenshot of the acknowledgement slip on social media, confirming his submission after the application process

The acknowledgement slip also detailed what may happen at the next stage of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment

A young Nigerian man, Abdul Matawali, shared the acknowledgement slip he received after submitting his application for the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment.

He shared the message written on his acknowledgement slip in an X post, which he shared after his submission.

Man shares screenshot of acknowledgement slip. Photo: @abdulmatawali

Source: TikTok

The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.

The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.

Applications through the NCS's official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.

Man displays message received after submitting application

The applicant, @abdulmatawali on X, who applied through the portal, shared the screenshot of the message he saw after submitting his application.

He also shared the acknowledgement slip containing his details and a vital recruitment warning from the Nigeria Customs Service.

See the post below:

Reactions as Customs recruitment applicant displays acknowledgement slip

Many who came across the post inquired about the recruitment application.

Some said they faced issues while applying and sought the man's assistance.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Harlexzarndar said:

"The academic qualifications is not bringing options. Pls how do I go about it?"

@M03_Musa said:

"Good morning sir, the field for LGA of origin isn't even bringing options to pick from and I can't type on that field."

@ProfD56 said:

"Finally Congratulations... I know you went through a whole lot of stress before you submitted."

@DenimRade969 said:

"Hello did you experience any issue with filling your specialization and local government or should I proceed?"

@Osarz_of_Edo said:

"Please did you get a confirmation email after registering?"

@olaniyijhnsn said:

"Guys don't disturb yourselves. The guy is chosen. He will never tell you the real stuff. My point is this, how is the application for recruitment rocket science? Local government, academic information nd specialization columns. All not activated, so wat magic will be done in Cafe."

@Im_Just_Raj sid:

"Each time I want to submit, I keep getting some error prompt. At first it was "the number is in use" changed number and now it is "NIN in use" please how can I resolve this? Who can help?"

In a related story, another applicant also opened up about his mistake while filling out the form online.

He put incorrect information but noticed it after he already submitted the application.

Customs recruitment applicant recounts challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an applicant for the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment shared some challenges he faced during the application process.

He asked why he couldn't print the acknowledgement slip during his application process.

Stating a possible reason, the applicant also claimed that others may experience the same issue during the application for Customs recruitment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng