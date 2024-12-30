An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment listed the challenges he faced during application

He wrote to the Nigeria Customs Service in an X post concerning his issues with the application process

The man said he was becoming frustrated and confused over the challenges he experienced during the process

A Nigerian, Onyema Emmanuel Uche, complained about issues he experienced while applying for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment.

He shared what happened during the application that made him unable to complete the process.

Responding to a tweet by the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicant wrote a letter to the NCS about his plight.

The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.

The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.

Applications through the NCS's official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.

Applicant shares challenges faced during Customs application

The applicant, @EnyiohaMbano on X, who applied through the portal, shared his challenges.

He said he was becoming frustrated and confused over his inability to complete his application.

His words:

“Despite multiple attempts, I have been unable to submit opening for options. I fear that I may miss this opportunity to serve in this reputable government agency. I would greatly appreciate your guidance on how to resolve these technical issues and complete my application successfully. Thank you for your time and assistance. I my application due to technical issues.

“ The system consistently indicates that my email address and MTN phone number have already been used. I tried using an alternative email address and Airtel phone number, but the issue persists.

“Over the past 24 hours, I have encountered Numerous challenges, including tabs that refuse to highlight, preventing me from selecting my Local Government Area. I am becoming increasingly frustrated and confused because I have been awake for hours now.”

In a related story, another applicant also opened up on the issues he encountered while trying to print his acknowledgement slip.

Man displays acknowledgement slip after submitting application

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment displayed the message he received after submitting his application.

He showed the acknowledgement slip that confirmed his submission after the application process.

The acknowledgement slip also hinted at the next stage of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment.

