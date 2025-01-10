A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she pranked her father and made him act disabled

The funny lady had lied to her father to act like a disabled person so she could apply for a N5 million grant for him

Just like a professional actor, the man swung into action and began to pretend like someone who was down with stroke for about eight years

A Nigerian lady's prank on her father to secure a huge amount of grant has left social media users in stitches.

The lady convinced her father to pretend to be disabled, claiming he had suffered a stroke, in order to apply for N5 million grant.

Lady makes dad act disabled

In the video posted by @egooyibooooo on TikTok, her father showed off his impressive acting skills as he convincingly portrayed a person with a disability.

His daughter provided a running commentary, explaining that he had been afflicted with the condition for eight years.

"We are here to apply for the N5million grant for the disabled. My daddy has been down with stroke for eight years now," she said.

However, her father's acting was momentarily suspended when he began to worry about the potential consequences of the prank.

As the video progressed, his concern for his reputation grew, and he anxiously inquired whether the video would go viral and be seen by his siblings.

Despite his initial fears, he continued to play along, earning praise from his daughter, who jokingly referred to him as a "paid actor".

In her words:

"Pranked my dad to act disabled for N5 million disabled people grant. My dad is a paid actor for real."

Reactions as man acts disabled for grant

The video sparked funny comments on TikTok with some users praising her father's acting skill, while others still expressed concern about the impact on his reputation.

@Aura4Aura asked:

"What if the hand no gree turn back to normal?"

@TheExperienceCurator commented:

"Daddy come and see your fellow daddy o. Everytime you’ll be serious."

@RichKidGodAbeg said:

"Shey na stroke you tell your papa? Why him come dey do like imbe."

@Pretty Favour said:

"It's not when I type something, someone will say. U spoke my mind. Better say ur mind before I comment my own."

@Agunwa 001 said:

"Don’t worry u will see what I’ll do! I love daddy already."

@Everythinglucy said:

"We no dey near our papa not to talk of this kind play."

@Facesby_dee said:

"I didn’t understand the Igbo part yet I’m laughing so hard."

@OCHIWARJUNIOR said:

"This man get intentions about that money pass you."

@Chika said:

"Ur papa don calculate many things with that money o. Even if na tiri five, give am."

@Nell’s reacted:

"How did you keep a straight face? I would laugh throughout the whole process."

@Chris said:

"I was focused on the point you are making that I forgot the main point of the video."

@CHINONYELUM said:

"Na wen u no give a the 5m u go know say them dey pay actors."

@Chommy Global 1 said:

"Nawaooo this man. This is hilarious jesus. God abeg oooo. He will live long with good health."

@Emma_Nuella added:

"I wanted to type “I hope he gets better soon” bfr I read the caption. Get your dad a movie role NOWWW."

@AcupofsugaR commented:

"Daddy said “Don’t worry you will see what I will do” and he delivered. Omooo Oscar’s award straight."

Watch the video below:

