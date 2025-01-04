A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the contrast between the interior and exterior of her room in school

In a video, she first showed the average-looking compound before transitioning to the classy interior of her room

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian university student's video showing the striking contrast between her room's exterior and interior has gone viral on social media.

Netizens who watched the clip expressed their shock as they witnessed the uniqueness of her living space.

Lady displays her house's interior and exterior Photo credit: @officialkessy001/TikTok.

Lady shows off interior of room

The student, known on TikTok as @officialkessy001, captured the average-looking exterior of her living quarters, cleverly juxtaposing it with the stylish and impeccably decorated interior of her room.

In her caption, she advised all her followers on the platform never to judge a book by its cover, using her house as a case study.

"POV: You are living in a don't judge a book by its cover in uni," she said.

The video quickly garnered significant attention, with numerous social media users flocking to the comments section to express their surprise.

Many were impressed by the student's creativity in transforming a seemingly ordinary space into a cozy and inviting room.

Reactions as lady shows off room

TikTok users reiterated that appearances can indeed be deceiving, and that one should not judge something based solely on its exterior.

Some had funny remarks to say about the overall outlook of the room while others doubted.

@askofangel00 asked:

"For this same abk ?"

@Fatiah Kay said:

"But the outside sef dey okay Ñä."

@𝓟𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 said:

"That window wey open for outside later vanish for inside."

@itzmichaeljones said:

"Nor allow landlord or landlady see this ur room o, from experience."

@Cherry Gold said:

"At least your room big landlord for my school dey build rooms like say na bathroom."

@Oj_vickie said:

"Na because of una landlord dey increase rent."

@kole's junior brother said:

"It ain't the same room after she opened the door you'll see a cut in the video."

@𝕽𝖎𝖈𝖍 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖔𝖓 asked:

"Where ya washroom dey ???"

@TRUST TV said:

"Out of 365 days we don use 3 days remain 65 days this year don almost finish bro."

@Mareeham said:

"Your eye go clear if you reach final year."

@MAMI_ said:

"Can you decorate for my sister she’s in ABK too Delsu."

@Kelex chi asked:

"You forbid TV inside this room?"

@mmesoma said:

"But truth be told no matter how Ur room is as far as their is money U can decorate Ur room to Ur taste."

@Kapuya Barkisu said:

"Which one is don’t judge a book by it cover outside is good."

@ThatElemegurl commented:

"Very fine. I dey pack my things come no worry I go feed myself."

@Omolola Comfort said:

"The cover sef fine. I was expecting a shabby inside since the outside is that neat."

@henryfx said:

"If you look am well u go see say dem edit am from the beginning especially from the window at the beginning."

@Chris Bella commented:

"Com b like na there u go continue dey live? Cos I no understand this kind design."

@Bigfavy reacted:

"Why una dey say it’s not same room it is watch closely the time she open the door the blue light was on."

@Unique added:

"Omo low current wan finish the area. The house is beautiful tho. Your Ac gave you away."

Watch the video below:

Lady shows off her luxury apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video that captured how she transformed her house into a magnificent space.

In the clip, she began with the painting and furnishing of the sitting room before transforming other parts of the house.

Source: Legit.ng