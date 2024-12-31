Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady In Pain after Receiving Tiny Bag from Online Vendor, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after ordering a bag online and it didn't turn out to be what she expected
  • In a video, she displayed how small the bag looked and asked her followers to guess where she ordered the bag from
  • Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to it

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to express her disappointment and frustration after receiving a bag she had ordered online.

The bag, which was smaller than what she had anticipated, left her feeling 'broken' and sad.

Lady displays bag she bought online

In a video posted on TikTok by @ujubabe1, the lady showcased the miniature bag, which bore little resemblance to what she had seen online.

She invited her followers to guess the online retailer from which she had made the purchase, sparking lots of reactions in the comments section.

"Guys guess where I got the bag from? I'm really broken," she said.

The video quickly gained traction, with many TikTok users offering words of commiseration and laughter.

@juliet Micheal said:

"Them dey run am forget, soak am over night e go rise babe."

@Ice princess said:

"Fear dun catch me Already i be wun buy 2 ROSE ROYCE from there."

@AUSTIN said:

"Una dy make me fear oh, I don order Lamborghini urus from there last night oh."

@𝕭༆𝔾 𝕯a̤̮v𝗘 said:

"Them don turn all of us to toy oooo. You go buy something na toy them go bring come."

@Saint Precious said:

"E be like that handbag wey we dey use leaf contruct for primary school."

@Modurotioluwa Wayne reacted:

"Make the CE0 come Nigeria. We get waitin we won tell am."

@Pipiunique precious said:

"I was already saying before opening d comment section."

@princess.laura.kimberly said:

"And I want to order wigs imagine what I'd have gotten."

@HAIR BONNET BY ENNY said:

"Even if they give u bigger one. You get money to put inside. Use am like that."

@TURBAN VENDOR IN ILORIN added:

"Make you purchase beautiful classic hair band from me to complete your outfit like that."

Watch the video below:

Okrika seller laments after ordering bale online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman cried out on social media after buying thrift jeans.

The heartbroken lady revealed that she ordered about 50 pieces from a supplier but when they arrived, she only saw 'rags'.

Source: Legit.ng

Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

