A Nigerian lady who went through her neighbour's phone has posted the things she found on the device

She said her neighbour had complained that her phone was hanging, which made it a herculean task to take pictures

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady videoed her neighbour's phone to show people what she saw that made her scream

A young Nigerian lady, @dianabby086, has caused a stir online after showing internet users the applications she found on her neighbour's phone.

It all started after her female neighbour complained that her phone was always hanging.

She went through her neighbour's phone to check what the problem was. Photo Credit: @dianabby086

Source: TikTok

@dianabby086 said her neighbour also complained that she could not take pictures with her phone.

Following the complaints, the lady went through her neighbour's phone and found many downloaded game applications.

According to the lady, he screamed immediately after she opened her neighbour's phone and added that some more games were still downloading while she uninstalled others.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Immediately i open the phone i shouted 😭😂i had already uninstalled some cause they were many i cant even count,some are still even downloading self."

Her video has gone viral.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail what was on neighbour's phone

HARBARKEH❤️🥰 said:

"I'm pretty sure say nah her pikin hand go dey there, especially male 😂👋, my mom don wound my younger brother on top game."

Hauwa Madugu said:

"Na her children go do this one,na so my lil brother dey download games for my mama phone."

busayoakinola939 said:

"My son downloaded almost all the games on my phone i have to be deleting them."

Easy._.way said:

"Na those transsision dey always download from palmstore without owner knowledge."

Tatianachoko said:

"This Was I and My Siblings When We Were Still kids my mum’s android then had over a 100 games we just kept Downloading Lmao😭😂💔Now I don’t even have up to 3 games on my phone LOL."

INO🥰😘 said:

"The games show me shege too😅 i later delete everything."

NEWZ said:

"And there are some apps , he or she didn't open throughout last year."

Call_Mhe_Remo said:

"152 apps on one phone omo some people dey do oo."

Freeman said:

"If na android phone ..80% of those app download by their self."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had found out that her neighbour had bought a dummy "iPhone 15 Pro Max" for N30,000

Man dubiously collects money from grandma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dubiously collected money from his grandma to buy a "ringing tone" for her phone.

The young told netizens that he deliberately put his grandmother's phone on silent. Next, he lied to his grandma that he needed money to fix the ring tone problem and she obliged.

"I put my grandma phone on silent and I told her that her phones ringing tone has finished. She should give me money to buy another one," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng