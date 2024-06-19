Nigerian Lady Finds Out Neighbour Buys ₦30,000 ‘iPhone 15 Pro Max’, Gives Further Details
- A Nigerian lady expressed astonishment as she proudly displayed the iPhone 15 Pro Max that her next-door neighbour purchased for ₦30,000
- She shared a video on a popular social media platform, revealing her face with a funny caption
- The revelation came via a video shared on a popular social media platform, precisely on TikTok
In a surprising turn of events, a Nigerian woman proudly showcased her neighbor's latest acquisition: an iPhone 15 Pro Max purchased for a jaw-dropping ₦30,000.
As the lady unveiled her face, she captioned the post with excitement:
'Guess what? My neighbor snagged an iPhone 15 Pro Max for just ₦30k!'
However, upon closer inspection, it became evident that the phone was a clever imitation, not the genuine article.
The video meticulously highlighted discrepancies in battery percentage, charging features, and other details, exposing it as a counterfeit version.
Curious viewers flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts and disbelief, as shown by @aggieprettie.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Sariyoshorinmade:
“Nah 15pro max ultra be this.”
Olaoluwa gold:
“Pl show the back of the phone.”
LONER:
“Make government ban iPhone make dem ban am.”
Debbie:
“Available 419 gb, godttt.”
