A Nigerian lady expressed astonishment as she proudly displayed the iPhone 15 Pro Max that her next-door neighbour purchased for ₦30,000

She shared a video on a popular social media platform, revealing her face with a funny caption

The revelation came via a video shared on a popular social media platform, precisely on TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, a Nigerian woman proudly showcased her neighbor's latest acquisition: an iPhone 15 Pro Max purchased for a jaw-dropping ₦30,000.

As the lady unveiled her face, she captioned the post with excitement:

Lady shows iPhone bought at N30k. Photo credit: @aggiepretty

Source: TikTok

'Guess what? My neighbor snagged an iPhone 15 Pro Max for just ₦30k!'

However, upon closer inspection, it became evident that the phone was a clever imitation, not the genuine article.

The video meticulously highlighted discrepancies in battery percentage, charging features, and other details, exposing it as a counterfeit version.

Curious viewers flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts and disbelief, as shown by @aggieprettie.

Sariyoshorinmade:

“Nah 15pro max ultra be this.”

Olaoluwa gold:

“Pl show the back of the phone.”

LONER:

“Make government ban iPhone make dem ban am.”

Debbie:

“Available 419 gb, godttt.”

