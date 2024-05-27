Man Dubiously Collects Money from Grandma to Buy 'Ringing Tone' for Her Phone, Video Stirs Reactions
- A young Nigerian man has shared a video of his grandmother giving money to him to fix her phone
- The young man confessed that he lied to the elderly woman that her 'ringing tone' got finished and he needed to buy new ones
- Social media users reacted massively to the video with many tackling the young man for duping his mother
A Nigerian man has exposed the cunning method he used in collecting money from his mother.
According to the young man, he asked his mother to send money for him to purchase 'ringing tone'.
Man shares experience with grandma
The young man identified as @adamofori on the TikTok app said he intentionally put his mother's phone on silent.
After putting it on silent, he lied to his mother that he needed funds to buy new ringing tones and she presented him with cash.
"I put my grandma phone on silent and I told her that her phones ringing tone has finished. She should give me money to buy another one."
