The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) celebrated as it welcomed its first baby of 2025

The parents of the child waited for 11 years before giving birth to the baby girl on January 1, 2025

Many who came across the post congratulated the couple as the hospital shared more details about the birth

The new year started on a celebratory note for the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The hospital shared photos with the newborn baby, who became its first baby of 2025.

Hospital staff gave gifts to the baby. Photo: @LASUTHIkeja

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post by LASUTH revealed that the parents waited for 11 years before having the baby.

It read:

“The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) joyfully welcomed the first baby of the year on the first day of January, 2025. The baby was born to the family of Olanrewaju and Oluwatoyin Olafa, who had been expectant for eleven years. Baby Olafa, a healthy and adorable girl was born at 2:12pm and weighed 2.25kg.

“The hospital's Chief Medical Director, Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, represented by the Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee for Clinical Services, Dr. Olayinka Olawoye, congratulated the proud parents and prayed that the child would be a source of continuous joy to her parents and the world at large.

“Dr. Olawoye saluted and appreciated the hospital’s dedicated medical team for its consistent commitment to providing excellent maternal and child healthcare services.”

LASUTH staff gifts first baby of 2025

The hospital's management gave the new baby gifts, including baby baths and diapers.

The post read:

“As a symbol of goodwill and celebration, LASUTH management presented gifts to the family which include essential baby items such as a set of baby bath and diapers. Dr. Olawoye, on behalf of LASUTH Management reiterated LASUTH's dedication to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all patients, particularly expectant mothers and newborns.

“The new parents, Mr. and Mrs. Olafa, expressed gratitude to the management of LASUTH for the gifts and kind gestures.

“Other LASUTH top officers who witnessed the occasion were Deputy Director Nursing Officer, Mrs. Monisola Olanrewaju, Monitoring Crew, Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs. Abosede Akande and Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs. Ebunoluwa Olanira from Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department (Ayinke House).”

Reactions as parents welcome baby after 11 years

Many who came across the post congratulated the couple on welcoming their baby after 11 years.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Love Ewa said:

“Congratulations. Welcome my princess. U shall continue to be a source of joy to ur parent.”

Aminat Oreoluwa Idowu said:

“Congratulations.”

Babarimisa Oluwatoyin said:

“Congratulations to the parents of the Baby.”

In related stories, a Nigerian woman welcomed her first child after 28 years of waiting, while another couple welcomed their son after 14 years of having a daughter.

Lady weeps on birthday over childlessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady marked her birthday but claimed she was unhappy because she didn’t have a child.

She said it was her fourth birthday in marriage and that she had to give birth because her mother had children.

Many who came across the video encouraged the lady and prayed for her to give birth to a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng