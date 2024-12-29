The NCC has authorized Exchange Telecommunications Limited's separation from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited

Exchange Telecoms was found to have provided insufficient justification for its inability to cover the expenses, according to NCC

The business is currently the sole supplier of international call transit from all Nigerian MNO networks to A-Z destinations abroad

Due to unpaid interconnect fees, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited.

In a statement released on Friday, Reuben Mouka, director of public affairs made this known.

He said that after a careful examination of the application and the debt's conditions, Exchange Telecoms was deemed to have insufficient explanation for its incapacity to pay the costs.

As per the commission, Exchange was permitted to reply to the disconnection application and make its case; nonetheless, its justifications were judged inadequate.

Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the 2012 Guidelines for Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators both authorize the disconnection, which will go into effect five days after the notice date.

“At the expiration of five days from the date of this notice, MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange and will, thereafter, utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other Network Service Providers.”

BusinessDay reported that the commission made it clear that until further notice, the disconnection will continue.

The company is now the only provider transiting international calls from all Nigerian Mobile Network Operators (MNO) networks to A-Z locations overseas, according to Exchange Telecoms' website.

BusinessDay reported that Exchange has the most minutes for each of Nigeria's main MNOs and is also connected to them. MTN will use alternate methods to connect with other Network Service Providers after the two telecom behemoths cut off their services.

