A Nigerian lady, Emilia Okon, celebrated as she bagged a degree from the Universal School of Aviation.

She shared a post on her Facebook page highlighting her latest academic achievement.

The lady shared a photo of herself in her graduation gown in the Facebook post.

Lady bags degree from aviation school in Nigeria

Emilia congratulated herself as she announced that she had graduated from the Universal School of Aviation.

She also added that she was certified by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The lady also appreciated God for helping her bag another degree.

Her words:

“Congratulations to me. A Graduate of the Universal School of Aviation. Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Certified. Another Degree in the Bag. All Glory to God.”

Reactions as lady graduates from aviation school

Those who came across the post applauded the lady and celebrated her for her latest academic achievement.

Tony Ewache said:

"Greater heights Emem."

Oluwabusayo Thompson said:

"Congratulations to you sis!"

Solomon Munalayefa Inaingo said:

"Congratulations to you my dear."

Favour Inyang

"Congratulations to you my baby."

Tsado Alice

"Congratulations Emem!!! More wins."

Hedonist Benedict

"Congratulations Emi love."

FG announces plan for aviation schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government will open the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology annexes nationwide.

The government has reportedly set aside N3,680,000,000 to achieve the project implementation goal.

This was classified as a new project in the Ministry of Aviation's budget, forming part of the appropriation paper.

