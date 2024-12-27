Lady Graduates from Aviation School in Nigeria, Announces New Certification as She Shares Photo
- A Nigerian lady, Emilia Okon, celebrated her new milestone as she graduated from the Universal School of Aviation
- She shared a picture of her graduation from the aviation school as she shared her new certification
- Those who came across the post applauded the lady and celebrated her for her latest academic achievement
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Nigerian lady, Emilia Okon, celebrated as she bagged a degree from the Universal School of Aviation.
She shared a post on her Facebook page highlighting her latest academic achievement.
The lady shared a photo of herself in her graduation gown in the Facebook post.
Lady bags degree from aviation school in Nigeria
Emilia congratulated herself as she announced that she had graduated from the Universal School of Aviation.
She also added that she was certified by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The lady also appreciated God for helping her bag another degree.
Her words:
“Congratulations to me. A Graduate of the Universal School of Aviation. Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Certified. Another Degree in the Bag. All Glory to God.”
Reactions as lady graduates from aviation school
Those who came across the post applauded the lady and celebrated her for her latest academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Tony Ewache said:
"Greater heights Emem."
Oluwabusayo Thompson said:
"Congratulations to you sis!"
Solomon Munalayefa Inaingo said:
"Congratulations to you my dear."
Favour Inyang
"Congratulations to you my baby."
Tsado Alice
"Congratulations Emem!!! More wins."
Hedonist Benedict
"Congratulations Emi love."
Read more related stories on degree graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
FG announces plan for aviation schools
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government will open the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology annexes nationwide.
The government has reportedly set aside N3,680,000,000 to achieve the project implementation goal.
This was classified as a new project in the Ministry of Aviation's budget, forming part of the appropriation paper.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng