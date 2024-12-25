The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) annexes will be opened by the federal government across Nigeria

In five of the nation's geographical zones, the federal government intends to open Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) annexes.

In pursuit of this objective, the government has allocated N3,680,000,000 to the project's realization.

Founded in 1964 and recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a Regional Training Center (RTC), NCAT is Nigeria's premier aviation training facility.

Since its founding, the college has solely maintained an annex in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial center and aviation hub.

According to sources, there has been a strategy for years to decentralize NCAT's operations.

However, the federal government intends to spend N3.6 billion to create NCAT annexes in five geopolitical zones, including Akure (South-West), Osubi (South-South), Ebonyi (South-East), Ilorin (North Central), and Yola (North East), according to the 2025 budget that President Bola Tinubu unveiled on Thursday last week.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development's budget, which was included in the appropriation paper, categorized it as a new project.

In a similar vein, N1.6 billion would be spent by the federal government on transaction advisers and consulting services for certain ministry projects.

These include N800m for consultancy/transaction advisers for the concession of five airport terminals as well as another N800m for “Consultancy/transaction advisers for PPP projects; maintenance, repair and overhaul, aerotropolis, agro-allied/cargo terminals, FAAN headquarters and others.”

FG begins construction of another international airport

Legit.ng reported that work has started on the construction of the Abia State International Cargo Airport in Ubahu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North local government area.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, officially launched the project on Wednesday, December 18.

At the event, Keyamo revealed that President Bola Tinubu approved the upgrade as part of a presidential initiative to ensure no part of the country, particularly the South-east, is excluded from aviation development.

