Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy International, has received an honorary degree from the University of Nigerian Nsukka (UNN)

Pastor Eze bagged the recognition in Nsukka over the weekend during the 53rd convocation of the prestigious university UNN

Honorary degrees, postgraduate diplomas, higher degrees, and the title of professor emeritus were all awarded at the convocation as fans congratulated the cleric

Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of the online prayer meeting platform New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) and the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, has stated that he thought it was a scam when the University of Nigeria (UNN) reached out to him about the need of awarding him with the doctor of divinity honour.

Pastor Jerry Eze addresses honorary PhD from UNN. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post on Monday, December 23, Eze expressed this and prayed for his followers to have a joyous year-end.

He also thanked everyone for their kind words on the honour bestowed on him by the university.

"Thank You so much Family, for your kind words and Greetings on the conferment of the Doctor of Divinity by the University of Nigeria," he began.

"I truly thought I was been scammed when I was first contacted…but serving Jesus isn't a scam! May we all end this year with Mega Congratulations in Jesus' name!"

The cleric's wife, Eno Eze, accompanied him to UNN's convocation event. The cleric graduated from Abia State University (ABSU) with a bachelor's degree in history and international relations.

Eze was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree, while Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State, received an honorary Doctor of Law degree.

See his post below:

Watch videos below:

Pastor Jerry Eze spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the congratulatory message from fans

frekeumoh:

"Big congratulations PJ!! @realjerryeze The great lions and lionesses of UNN my alma mater recognize and celebrate that you are indeed a great lion among lions. We love you Dr Jerry Eze."

nurse.prettypeace:

"A Doctor of Divinity (DD or DDiv) is an advanced academic degree in Christian theology and ministry. It is one of the highest academic degrees a university can confer. Congratulations Sir."

nmesomaokoye_:

"Some NSSPDians already added Dr. to your name, so it also works either ways. Congratulations Pst. Dr. Jerry Eze."

apostleblossomelkuris:

"Congratulations Daddy!! We move Dr Sir."

thelady_oma:

|We dey call you Dr already Papa. Pastor, Dr, Divine Intercessor Jerry Eze. God Bless You."

Pastor Jerry drives his 2024 Range Rover Vogue

The cleric known for his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), recently drew significant attention on social media.

The online preacher who recently celebrated his birthday made a loud appearance at an event in his luxurious 2024 Range Rover Vogue.

Before that, well-known figures such as businessmen Obi Cubana, E-Money, and former first lady Patience Ebele Jonathan were present at the birthday party.

Source: Legit.ng