Because its flight filled up, an airline announced a $1,000 (N1.5 million) offer to its passengers at the airport

The airline gave two options as it sought to entice the passengers to consider the unexpected offer

A travel creator who was at the airport when the offer was made revealed that it was later increased

An airline stunned people by offering passengers $1,000 (N1.5 million) because its flight had filled up. The offer included an option to take another flight later in the day or early the next day.

A travel creator, Alma Asinobi, shared a video on TikTok that showed when an airport staff member announced the offer with two alternatives.

"$1,000 for each person that volunteers. That's good. Anywhere United Travels. Good for a year. It's transferable.

"Again, it's for $1,000, anywhere United Travels," the airport staff announced to passengers in the video.

According to Alma, someone took the $1,000 (N1.5 million) offer, which went up to $2,000 (N3 million).

She advised people never to take the first offer. In her words:

"Someone took this $1000 and it eventually went up to $2000. The first rule is to never take the first offer!

"Ask them for their final offer, and ensure it’s cash or at least transferable credits that are valid for a reasonable length of time."

When quizzed by curious netizens, Alma revealed that her flight did not get the offer.

