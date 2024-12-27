A Nigerian man said he has confirmed the news that Multichoice Nigeria is doing a Christmas giveaway to customers

DStv, a subsidiary of Multichoice had announced that customers without subscriptions can watch their DsTV for free

The man said he had tried it on his DStv decoder and confirmed that the news was true as he could watch without subscriptions

A DStv customer has confirmed that he could view channels for free during the Christmas season.

The man was reacting to the news that Multichoice Nigeria is offering customers some days to use their DStv decoders without subscriptions.

The news is trending online, and it was also seen on the X handle of DsTV Nigeria.

DsTV stated that customers without subscriptions can plug in their DstV decoders and watch channels for free.

It says the freedom to watch DStv channels without an active subscription will last 72 hours, which is three days starting from December 27 to 29.

A Nigerian man reacted to the post and said he had personally confirmed the development.

He said:

"Is true ooo. I just confirmed it now,"

Reactions to the announcement by DsTV

@olayinkus11 said:

"My own decoder is not working yet. Anything else I need to do."

@anasuachara said:

"Hhhmmm. I have the feeling that this is preparatory to another increase in subscription."

@JacobAmeh6 said:

"Is the offer for active customers or all DStv owners?"

@LEXYtee_mark said:

"I hope it’s the weekend; at least people can multi-watch all football matches at once."

@kristiano_88 said:

"They want to increase the subscription fee."

@adeosunm said:

"A bait to recruit more subscribers and promote their premium packages."

@Unwanaassam1 asked:

"Only 3 days? After 3 days, what next?"

@HausaTechGuy said:

"Is for the analytics, they want to know the people that owns the device and not subscribe."

