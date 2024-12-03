Aero Contractors said passengers will pay at least N80,000 for domestic flights throughout the holiday season

According to the airline's managing director, the company wants to support and give back to Nigerians over the Christmas season

He stated that the airline is certain that despite the price cut amid the economic situation, the airline would remain profitable

The oldest airline in Nigeria, Aero Contractors stated that over the holiday season, passengers will pay a minimum of N80,000 for domestic trips.

The managing director of the airline, Ado Sanusi, told reporters on Tuesday that the ticket price will be the same for all of Aero's routes.

Through the gesture, which is scheduled to conclude in January of next year, Sanusi stated that the company hopes to help and give back to Nigerians throughout the Christmas season.

Aero's business class ticket cost N189,167 as of Tuesday at 1:40 pm, while the economy ticket from Lagos to Abuja cost N99,643, The Cable reported.

“We have understood the pains Nigerians have been going through because of the economic hardship, the high prices of tickets, and the holiday season is nearby,” he said.

“So, Aero contractors has decided to announce a Christmas initiative, we call them, pocket-friendly Christmas prices. These prices are designed to allow Nigerians to travel to all our destinations without paying too much.

“And this is in the spirit of giving, which is the spirit of Christmas. We believe that as a company, this is just a very old history of understanding its customers. We believe it’s time for us to give back to our customers.

“Our prices will start from 80,000 to all of our destinations, and we intend to make it affordable to flying public. And this is to allow the flying public/families to meet their loved ones during this Christmas season.”

According to Sanusi, the aviation company has researched the nation's economic climate and is confident that the price reduction will continue to generate profits for Aero.

Additionally, he stated that the company's fleet of three aircraft would be adequate for all of its operations, emphasizing Aero's intention to remain moderately reliable.

The managing director called on the nation's other airlines to return the favor to its patrons.

