A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his elderly grandparents arguing and tackling each other at home

While sharing the video, the man asked people not to expect peace always in their relationships because even older people fight

Social media users who came across the funny post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A funny video showing the drama between an elderly Nigerian couple has left social media users in stitches.

The clip, which captured the pair's heated exchange over a tumbler, quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments.

Elderly couple tackles each other over tumbler Photo credit: @bl0kid/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Grandparents argue over tumbler in video

The video was shared by their grandson identified on TikTok as @bl0kid, who sought to drive home the point that even long-standing partnerships, like that of his grandparents, can be prone to fights.

According to him, if his elderly grandparents could still engage in disputes, then younger couples should not be too tough on themselves when faced with similar challenges.

In his words:

"If my grandparents still dey fight reach today, my brother who are you in that your marriage and relationship. Them too love each other."

Reactions as couple fights over tumbler

The video quickly went viral, sparking lots of reactions from TikTok users who had different things to say.

@Florida love said:

"My papa call his children for family meeting because his wife nor gree open leg."

@Lilian said:

"It's in your family okay. I've never seen my parents fight. My dad is 85 now."

@May 10 said:

"My granddad told my grandma to go back to her father’s house that nobody will come for her hand in marriage “she will be nna ga anu”.

@precious said:

"Remember one time my parents were arguing and I supported my dad to say my mum should kip quiet na so my papa call me say make I no insult my mama o."

@Cindy said:

"I can remember one time my mom was complaining something to me about my bad I carry the matter for head ooh, we agreed on something. Omo as midnight reach my mom entered my dads room and told him everything that I said. Omo the next morning my dad no gree give me money for going back to school he said I be bad person say I dey spoil him marriage for am."

@Young-Zlatan said:

"Some people are always ashamed of showing their parents publicly. Instead they refer to dem as grandparents. Lol."

@chimilky01 added:

"Listen very well guys nah common tumbler mama take dey find trouble o, because say nah she buy am."

Watch the video below:

Old couple walks together on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly husband and wife were recently captured walking hand in hand on the road.

The husband was visually impaired, but his caring wife guided him, ensuring their safe passage as they walked on the side of the road.

