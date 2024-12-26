A Nigerian mother has shared a heartwarming video of her little son's transformation after relocating to the United States of America

In a video, she first showed a throwback of the child playing in the sand in Nigeria before transitioning to him playing in the snow

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share heartfelt comments

A Nigerian mother's heartwarming video showing her little son's adaptation to his new life in the United States has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed a compilation of the child playing in the sand in Nigeria and then playing in the snow abroad.

Little boy moves from playing in dust to snow Photo credit: @anilove026/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy transforms after relocating to the US

His excited mother, identified @anilove026 on TikTok, expressed her joy while showing off the boy's transition.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the boy's transformation.

"I later change from dust to snow," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail little boy's transformation in the US

The TikTok video was met with an outpouring of support and affection from the online community.

@Mallam-Umar Faruk asked:

"Where that dust Dey? Make me self use am."

@ceaser said:

"U just won my heart with this I swr. More blessings to you and your family."

@Mr_Demure said:

"Is it only me? But I will never think of leaving my country to live somewhere else except for a 3 days vacation."

@Fineboilummy said:

"See as this small boi live just change to good he never understand the sacrifice his parent created for him God bless him."

@Desmond said:

"I never thought I would own a property abroad until my cousin travelled with my charger to the UK. Aliamdulilahi Robilhalamin."

@Mickie said:

"Abeg eh apart frm card or aza Whc other way wea person go take collect money from Asian cl?"

@Mayour$733z£ said:

"This video want to make me emotional but I’ll hold it still wondering why God never answer our prayer too, God pls make it happen for me and my family soon."

@ESTH_ER stated:

"Trend closed successfully. I tap to hop on a trend that will lead to this kind IJN."

Watch the video below:

Man gets successful after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man debunked the claims of some people that living abroad was not good, stating that his case was different as he had a good time.

According to him, relocating abroad and living there favoured him since he learned new skills.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng